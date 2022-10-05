World Teachers’ Day: Lagos Teachers speak about their proudest moments

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Without teachers, the world would be a playground for unlettered and unrefined lots.

The teaching profession is one that requires educators to be selfless and painstaking in training and guiding the young ones to become useful adults for their nations. No other profession comes close.

This is probably the reason why people say teachers’ reward is in heaven because if you think about it, no earthly reward is enough to repay the effort they put into building nations.

Teachers are ostensibly the foundations of a functional society; without them, the world would be a playground for unlettered and unrefined lots.

In recognition of this great service to humanity, Pulse reached out to teachers to share their proudest moments and what they think should be done to improve their profession.

Happy to see teachers getting celebrated all over the world, Hosu Peter, an English teacher at the Lagos State University International School said the World Teachers’ Day celebration is a departure from the days “when forced suicides were rewards for being teachers”.

Sharing his proudest moments as a teacher, Hosu said he feels fulfilled each time he comes across the students he had taught.

“In 2016, I attended a conference at the University of Ibadan. Walking through the foyer, on the departure day, ready to return to Lagos, someone held my shirt from behind. I turned and looked, it was Temitope Ojo. “What are you doing here?,” I asked in utter surprise! “I have been scheduled to defend my M. A. thesis today,” she responded gratefully. I felt more fulfilled as a teacher. Temitope was one of the many students who made my English and Literature classes great at the Baptist Girls’ (Senior) College, Abeokuta, Ogun State, up till 2009. Others include Orimiobayaku Afolashade, Adeyemi Grace, Sofolu Ibukun, Sotomi Anjola-Jesu. They are wonderful”.

Another secondary school teacher in Lagos State, Adekunle Ariyike said she’s filled with joy when a weak student improves academically.

“Some of my proud moments are seeing my former students out of the blues beaming with joy and being thankful; when the weak student improves and when my students are encouraged and their strength identified”. She said.

Another Lagos-based teacher, who does not want his name mentioned believes the October 5 celebration of teachers is dry and can be done better to appreciate teachers.

His observation is quite germane when you consider the fact that teachers are still required to work on the day the world chose to celebrate them.

According to him, the celebration is only “colourful when parents and school administrators show gratitude for our contributions to educating learners, otherwise, it is just like every other working day.”

On his proudest moment as a teacher, he said: “I am proud of how far I have come in helping them become better members of society. Every time we achieve a learning goal, it feels like a miracle”.

However, the teachers noted that teaching should be professionalised with proper welfare that will motivate and encourage them to do more in raising the leaders of tomorrow.

Teaching should be professionalised through sincere and honest legislative means. Leaders should recognise the place of teaching in nation-building, live up to that recognition and demonstrate it in concrete terms of teachers’ welfare, policies and development”, Hosu submitted.

While the world celebrates teachers once a year, it is important for political leaders in Nigeria to up the standard of the profession to bring back the lost glory of the teaching profession.

Teachers deserve to live a good life like other professionals. Teachers should be able to afford vacations and accorded the respect doctors, lawyers, pilots, and so on enjoy in the society.

Happy Teachers' Day!

