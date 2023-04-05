World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

This was revealed by Elena Glinskaya, the Lead Economist of the World Bank Youth Employment and Skills Development Team during a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

World Bank commends NYSC on skill acquisition program

Glinskaya commended the NYSC for introducing the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program into the Orientation Course and stated that the vocational training corps members receive during their orientation camp has helped many become self-reliant.

“Anyone who is working on issues of youth employment in Nigeria must learn about the NYSC programme. This is a well established programme that has helped youths, and we will like to know as much as possible about your programme”, she said.

NYSC DG speaks on partnership with World Bank

In response, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said that the scheme was established to promote national unity and integration.

He further stated that the NYSC has been empowering corps members with vocational skills since 2012, which has made thousands of ex-corps members self-reliant in different vocations across the country.

Ahmed also informed the World Bank team that one of his five-point policy thrusts is to advance the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program of the Scheme.

He reiterated his administration’s strong determination to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the corps members.

The Director-General thanked the World Bank team for their kind gesture of assistance.