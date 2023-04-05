The sports category has moved to a new website.
World Bank hints partnership with NYSC

Ima Elijah

The World Bank is set to partner with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nigeria to empower youths, create jobs, and develop their skills, as announced by the Lead Economist of the World Bank Youth Employment and Skills Development Team, Elena Glinskaya

Lead Economist of the World Bank Youth Employment and Skills Development Team, Elena Glinskaya (left), Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General YD Ahmed (right) [The Guardian]

The World Bank has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Nigeria to empower youths, create jobs, and develop their skills.

This was revealed by Elena Glinskaya, the Lead Economist of the World Bank Youth Employment and Skills Development Team during a courtesy visit to the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja.

Glinskaya commended the NYSC for introducing the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program into the Orientation Course and stated that the vocational training corps members receive during their orientation camp has helped many become self-reliant.

“Anyone who is working on issues of youth employment in Nigeria must learn about the NYSC programme. This is a well established programme that has helped youths, and we will like to know as much as possible about your programme”, she said.

In response, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General YD Ahmed, said that the scheme was established to promote national unity and integration.

He further stated that the NYSC has been empowering corps members with vocational skills since 2012, which has made thousands of ex-corps members self-reliant in different vocations across the country.

Ahmed also informed the World Bank team that one of his five-point policy thrusts is to advance the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development program of the Scheme.

He reiterated his administration’s strong determination to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship and self-reliance among the corps members.

The Director-General thanked the World Bank team for their kind gesture of assistance.

He noted that the partnership would help the NYSC achieve its goal of empowering youths and reducing unemployment in Nigeria

