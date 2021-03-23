The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the indefinite strike was due to failure of government to implement financial autonomy for legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (As amended).

Addressing newsmen at the assembly complex, Mr James Obanla, the State Chairman of PASAN, said that the assembly staff had joined the strike as directed by the national body.

Obanla said that all activities at the assembly complex would be grounded indefinitely.

He explained that several notices had been issued to the government on the need to implement the financial autonomy signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, but without any action.

The PASAN chairman, who noted that the strike would affect correspondences from the executive arm of government, however, expressed confidence in the quick resolution of the issue.

Speaking on the benefits of the financial autonomy when fully implemented, Obanla said that the autonomy would enhance the business of government and also provide room for separation of power.

“The strike is indefinite, businesses among the three arms of government will be affected.

“Today’s plenary is already affected and the stakeholders’ forum scheduled for tomorrow will likely be affected too,” he said.

NAN reports that the lawmakers and staff of the assembly were conspicuously absent at the complex.