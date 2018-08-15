Workers in Osun receive full salaries after 3 years

news

The Osun state government has commenced the payment of full salaries to workers in the state.

This was made known by the Osun state Commissioner of Information, Adelani Baderinwa, who said the full salary payment started in July.

The state government has been paying workers modulated (half) salaries due to financial crisis since June 2015.

“Prior to this time, only workers below level 7 received full salary payment. Workers between level 8 and 12 had been receiving 75 per cent of their salaries while the state’s staff on grade level 13 and above had been receiving 50 per cent of their salaries in line with the structure,” Premium Times reports.

The Commissioner of Information also dismissed insinuations that the full salaries were paid because of the upcoming Osun state governorship election.

Reacting to the new salary payment, Akinbade Mojeed, a teacher, described it as a welcome development.

“It is a good development. At least, we can go to the polling unit with joy and pay our children’s school fee without delay and celebrate Sallah,” Mojeed added.

ALSO READ: PDP vows to resist any attempt by APC to rig elections

Speaking further, the commissioner also said “Government had never deliberated gone out of its way to pay modulated salary. It was because of financial resources available to governing. It is the last thing the governor wished. If you noticed, there have been an increment in the cost of crude oil which is affecting the income of the state.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Osun state governorship election will hold on September 22, 2018.