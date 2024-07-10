Woman who disguised as guest caught trying to push drugs to Kuje prison inmates

This is contained in a statement by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Samson Duza, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Duza said that the lady came into the Kuje custodial centre on Tuesday, July 9 disguising as a visitor to an inmate.

He said that it was during the usual routine search by officers of the centre that items suspected to be Indian hemp, and other dangerous drugs concealed in food packs in a carton were recovered.

“The culprit confessed to having been sent to bring this to an inmate of the custodial centre,” he said.

Duza quoted the Controller, FCT Command, Ibrahim Usman as ordering that the suspect be handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

Usman, however, warned drug peddlers to desist from trying to smuggle illicit substances into the custodial centres in the guise of visits’ saying that officers and men were on alert to deflate such plots.