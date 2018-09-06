Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Witness alleges Ladoja bought 26 cars for ex-loyal legislators

Ladoja Witness alleges former gov. bought 26 cars for ex-loyal legislators from OYSG’s account

Madaki, an Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) operative, gave evidence in the trial of Ladoja and a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Waheed Akanbi, over alleged N4.7billion fraud.

  • Published:
play Former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja (dailypost)

A prosecution witness, Mr Abubakar Madaki, on Thursday told a Federal High Court in Lagos that a former governor of Oyo State, Rasheed Ladoja  purchased 26 cars for 14 ex-legislators from the state coffers.

Madaki, an Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) operative, gave evidence in the trial of Ladoja and a former Commissioner for Finance in the state, Waheed Akanbi, over alleged N4.7billion fraud.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Mohammed Idris on Dec.14, 2016, but they pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge preferred against them by the EFCC.

The judge had earlier granted the two men bail.

At the resumed trial on Thursday, Ladoja’s counsel, Mr Bolaji Onilenla, continued the cross-examination of the witness.

Madaki alleged that Ladoja had instructed the second prosecution witness (pw2) Mr Wale Atanda, to buy 26 cars worth N80 million for 14 legislators in the State House of Assembly who were loyal to him from the Oyo State Government’s {OYSG} account.

Onilenla during the cross-examination asked the witness: “Take a look at Exhibit H25, the requested vehicle information for the cars, what is the date on it.’’

The witness said: “It is dated 2005.’’

Onilenla further asked the witness to confirm that the transaction on the cars was unrelated to that of the sales of Oyo shares, to which he answered in the affirmative.

Onilenla then asked the witness: “Are you aware that the vehicles were given to the legislators on lease?’’

The witness said: “There is no statement showing they paid for them, only Ladoja paid N5million when the bank began to request for the money.’’

Onilenla asked: “Are you aware that the legislators entered into agreements with VT Leasing Ltd., to pay for the cars in installments?’

The witness said: “I am not aware of any agreement.’’

Onilenla then sought to tender the agreement documents, all of which were photocopies except the agreement between VT Leasing Ltd., and Mr Olayemi Busari.

The EFCC prosecutor, Mr Oluwafemi Olabisi, however, objected to the photocopies tendered contending that they were not original copies, but the court admitted and marked them as Exhibit H32.

Onilenla continuing his cross-examination said: “On the issue of the 600,000 pounds, did you investigate the bureau de change that was allegedly used?’’

The witness said: “The daughter of the first accused was the beneficiary. She admitted getting 100,000 pounds and not 600,000 pounds, so there was no need.’’

Onilenla also asked the witness: “On the purchase of the armoured car, are you aware that Atanda bought the car for Ladoja on the supposition that he wanted it, without asking him?’’

The witness said: “Yes, My Lord, I am aware.’’

Onilenla further asked: “Why then did you not investigate how an individual was able to purchase a car for the government without following due process?’’

The witness said: “We did not investigate that.’’

Onilenla told the court that he needed to produce more documents to enable him finish his cross-examination and prayed the court for an adjournment.

Justice Mohammed Idris adjourned the case until Sept 7 for continuation of trial.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused were alleged to have conspired to siphon and launder N4.7billion from the coffers of Oyo State Government.

EFCC is also accusing them of converting N1.9 billion belonging to Oyo State Government for their personal use through the account of a company called Heritage Apartments Ltd., to facilitate the crime.

The anti-graft agency claimed that they retained the money sometimes in 2007 in spite of their knowledge that it was proceeds from a criminal activity.

Ladoja was accused of removing 600,000 pounds from the state coffers in 2007, which he allegedly sent to Bimpe Ladoja, his daughter, who was in London at the time.

In addition, the ex-governor was also accused of converting N42 million belonging to the state to his personal use and, subsequently, used same to purchase an armoured Land Cruiser jeep.

The accused was also alleged to have converted N728 million and another N77million at different times in 2007, for his personal use.

He was alleged to have transferred the money to Bistrum Investments for the purchase of a property in Ibadan.

The offences contravened the provisions of Sections 14, 16, 17 (a) and 18 (1) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2004.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion I did a 12-hour road trip and police kept begging for...bullet
2 Smart Adeyemi Ex-Senator loses wifebullet
3 Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja homebullet

Related Articles

PDP NCC has no power beyond decisions of convention – Makarfi
PDP 11 Governors in crucial meeting ahead of Dec 9 convention in Enugu
Ahmed Makarfi PDP national chairmanship aspirants sign peace accord
PDP Convention 7 things we learnt from opposition party's election
Bez Live 2017 Bez fulfills promise to entertain fans with a bright gig experience perfect for Christmas
N4.7bn Corruption Charge Absence of witness stalls Ladoja’s trial, resumes March 20
Olubadan, Ajimobi Why Ibadan's royal seat is going through a chieftancy crisis
Corruption These 23 names on FG's new looters list will shock you
Corruption Treasury Looters: Jang, Aliyu, Ladoja in new list by FG
World Cup 2018 Meet the young Nigerians who sold the Super Eagles jersey to the world

Local

Nigerian government raised tax revenue by 42%, here’s how much it generated in 6 months
Fowler FIRS set to commence audit of taxpayers nationwide
Bet9ja
In Ilorin 3 customers drag Bet9ja to lottery commission over N3m claim
Prominent lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has threatened to sue parties that sell nomination forms to individuals seeking to hold offices on their platforms.
Femi Falana Human Rights activist advocates adequate funding of police
Troops arrest suspected cattle rustler, recover 49 cows
2019 Elections Army vows to deal with political thugs, militants, kidnappers