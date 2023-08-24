ADVERTISEMENT
Wike vows to complete construction of Abuja City Gate Road in 7 months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr Nyesom Wike and other top management of the Federal Capital Territory Administration during a visit to abandoned project sites in Abuja on Thursday. [NAN]
Wike, who gave the assurance after a tour of some abandoned projects in Abuja on Thursday, added that the renovation of the Federal Secretariat would also be completed within seven to eight months.

The News Agency of Niger (NAN) reports that one of the abandoned projects visited was the Vice President’s residence, awarded since 2010.

The minister, in company of the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, and the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Adesola Olusade, also visited Millennium Tower construction site, at Central Area, Abuja.

The Millennium Tower is a multifunctional edifice with facilities for cultural exposition, tourism, socialisation, recreation, hospitality, and commercial activities.

Wike said that he does not like giving excuses, adding that he would do the best he can to deliver some of the projects, adding that those that the ministry cannot deliver, he would run to President Bola Tinubu for help.

He described the road linking the city gate to constitution avenue as a “very important infrastructure” that would change the landscape of Abuja.

He said that the construction company had promised to deliver the project in the next seven months if funds were made available.

He added that Julius Berger had also promised to deliver the renovation of the Federal Secretariat within seven to eight months.

“I want to assure you that in the next six to seven months the two projects would be completed,” he said.

On the residence of the Vice President and presiding officers of the National Assembly, the minister said that he would report to President Tinubu to agree on a way forward.

He described the Millennium building as a “very interesting facility” that ought to turn Abuja around, and bring tourists and families to have fun.

“We know we are going to face some challenges and we are here to solve problems. If there were no problem, President Tinubu would not have been here.

“He promised Nigerians that he knows their challenges and he will do anything he could to surmount them.

“Before we were sworn in, Mr president had told me and the Minister of State, to do everything we can to bring back some of the structures and facilities that will make Abuja a world class city.

“One of them is the road network and facilities like the Millennium Tower that will bring tourists and families to come around and have fun,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenge of funding, adding that he would sit with the Minister of State for FCT and Permanent Secretary, FCTA, to restructure how some of the projects were being funded.

He also said that another strategy he would employ was to attach funds to a specific project and complete the project instead of allocating N500 million every year to a project of over N150 billion.

“It means that in the next 20 years, you cannot complete the project. So, what is the benefit of wasting public funds?" He asked.

“Fund is a challenge, yes, but we are here to solve such a challenge.” the minister said.

NAN reports that other officials in the minister’s entourage were the Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority, Shehu Hadi, and other directors and top management officials of the FCTA.

News Agency Of Nigeria

