ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

'If you don’t perform, we kick you out' - Wike threatens non-performing contractors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister said that the FCT Administration had paid over 80% of the contract sum but the work isn't encouraging.

Wike vows to kick out non-performing contractors
Wike vows to kick out non-performing contractors

Recommended articles

Wike made the threat in Abuja on Friday, after inspecting the ongoing construction of the 15-kilometre left-wing service lane of the Outer Southern Expressway, from Ring Road 1 to Wasa.

The threat followed what the minister described as a “disappointing performance” of CGC Nigeria Ltd executing the project, saying “it is barely 50% as against CGC’s 75% claim.

“As of last year, you promised you would finish the project by December 2024 or at most January 2025, now you have extended it to May.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With what I am seeing, it may not be possible till eight or nine months from now.

“You should be fair to us. If we have an agreement, let’s keep to that agreement and we are paying. Why should we see what we are seeing now?" He asked.

The minister said that the FCT Administration had paid over 80% of the contract sum, “but look at what they have done. This is very bad. I am not encouraged.

“We have paid the contractor more than 80% of this contract and the job, as far as I am concerned, is not up to 50%. I am not going to accept this.”

On what he would do to non-performing contractors, Wike said: “We don’t have any relationship with non-performing contractors. Everybody knows our position that if you don’t perform, we kick you out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is no sentiment about it. Whether you are an Indigenous contractor; whether you are foreign contractor; we don’t care. All we are concerned about is the work.

“If you do the work; we go along with you, if you don’t do the work; we kick you out and we will make you pay for it; there must be sanctions.

“You can’t just collect our money, and we just say go, when you do not complete our project, no.

“Before we kick you out, we will make you pay for it. That is our position.”

He explained that his attention was drawn to the project when he inspected the Apo to Karshi road on Thursday and passed through Wasa on his way back. He explained that the inspection was to see things for himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no equipment here yesterday when I passed through the road.

“I believe it is because I said I was coming here today that you mobilised equipment. These are things I will not accept.

“CGC is one of the most respected construction companies in the country, but as far as this road is concerned, I am not happy,” he groaned.

The minister directed the Director of Engineering Services, Federal Capital Development Authority to sit with the contractor, agree on a work plan, and commit to a completion timeline.

Wike said that the work plan described the road as important considering the huge economic activities taking place in the area. He directed that the project delivery work plan should be on his table on Monday, pointing out that the road, if completed, would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Ondo Govt approves ₦3.5bn for public school renovations, health initiatives

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

Orji Kalu reduces his death rumour to jokes, says he died for 5 days and woke up

'If you don’t perform, we kick you out' - Wike threatens non-performing contractors

'If you don’t perform, we kick you out' - Wike threatens non-performing contractors

Akwa Ibom PDP suspends campaign activities in honour of Gov Eno's late wife

Akwa Ibom PDP suspends campaign activities in honour of Gov Eno's late wife

Mamman's phone number, WhatsApp hacked, public alerted to ignore messages

Mamman's phone number, WhatsApp hacked, public alerted to ignore messages

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

Tinubu not responsible for subsidy removal, he only announced it  —  Dogara

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

'Eka Iberedem', a strong pillar of Akwa Ibom - Sanwo-Olu mourns Gov Eno's wife

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

A leader who exemplifies God's true purpose of creation - Obi hails Oyedepo at 70

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

1,331 Ganduje allies dump APC for NNPP, vow to oppose party’s return

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

Police detain notorious gunrunner, recover 20 fabricated AK-47 in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]

I came to work for Nigerians, not to look for money - Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu and members of the Forum of Former Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, led by former Senate President, Mr Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday [Presidency]

Nnamani, Dogara, other ex-NASS presiding leaders declare support for Tinubu’s govt

Gov Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State. [Facebook]

I remain committed, loyal to PDP - Gov Mutfwang denies plans to join APC