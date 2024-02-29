Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike stated this when a delegation from the Sunrise Estate Developers, a subsidiary of Nadeem Group, visited him in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to officially invite the minister to the inauguration of Sunrise Water Park, located at R1, Sunrise Blvd, Kugbo in Abuja, slated for March.

“Ours is to make sure that we create a conducive environment for investors to come in and invest.

“I am happy that the members of your team and your subsidiary companies have shown interest in areas like construction

“Let me sincerely thank you for what you are doing in contributing to the development of the city.

“The park will create a lot of commercial and economic activities, and of course, generate employment opportunities for our youths.

“So, we commend you for believing in Abuja and we will make sure our relationship grows,” Wike said.

The minister also commended the developers for investing in Abuja, adding that the Sunrise Water Park would serve its commercial and economic interests.

He expressed optimism that the park would also employ the teeming youths in the FCT.

Wike, however, urged the group on regular and timely payment of taxes to the FCTA, insisting that such a move would enable the Administration to carry out developmental projects.

“You must make sure that you pay your taxes; it is important because, without these taxes, we will not be able to construct roads and provide other public facilities.

“So, when I praise you for investing, I will also encourage you to you pay your taxes promptly,” Wike said.

Earlier, George Tolofari, Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Estate Developers, said that the visit was to formally invite the minister to the inauguration of the park.

Tolofari, who described the park as the biggest in Africa, said that it has the latest technologies for a fulfilling experience.