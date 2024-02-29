ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The minister also commended the developers for investing in Abuja, adding that the Sunrise Water Park would serve its commercial and economic interests.

My job is to make FCT conducive for investors to come in - Wike
My job is to make FCT conducive for investors to come in - Wike

Recommended articles

Wike stated this when a delegation from the Sunrise Estate Developers, a subsidiary of Nadeem Group, visited him in Abuja on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visit was to officially invite the minister to the inauguration of Sunrise Water Park, located at R1, Sunrise Blvd, Kugbo in Abuja, slated for March.

“Ours is to make sure that we create a conducive environment for investors to come in and invest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am happy that the members of your team and your subsidiary companies have shown interest in areas like construction

“Let me sincerely thank you for what you are doing in contributing to the development of the city.

“The park will create a lot of commercial and economic activities, and of course, generate employment opportunities for our youths.

“So, we commend you for believing in Abuja and we will make sure our relationship grows,” Wike said.

The minister also commended the developers for investing in Abuja, adding that the Sunrise Water Park would serve its commercial and economic interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

He expressed optimism that the park would also employ the teeming youths in the FCT.

Wike, however, urged the group on regular and timely payment of taxes to the FCTA, insisting that such a move would enable the Administration to carry out developmental projects.

“You must make sure that you pay your taxes; it is important because, without these taxes, we will not be able to construct roads and provide other public facilities.

“So, when I praise you for investing, I will also encourage you to you pay your taxes promptly,” Wike said.

Earlier, George Tolofari, Special Adviser to the Chief Executive Officer of Sunrise Estate Developers, said that the visit was to formally invite the minister to the inauguration of the park.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tolofari, who described the park as the biggest in Africa, said that it has the latest technologies for a fulfilling experience.

He commended Wike for being an investor-friendly minister, adding that the minister’s continued support would spur the company to regularly bring its expertise to bear in the development of the capital city.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Tinubu won't rest until he reforms Nigeria for greater efficiency

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Wike says he's creating conducive environment for investors in FCT

Tinubu lands in Lagos ahead of Red Line rail commissioning

Tinubu lands in Lagos ahead of Red Line rail commissioning

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

Government invites residents to share ideas on Lagos Island Model City plan

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

This is all my fault - Tinubu takes responsibility for economic hardship

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

AfDB advises FG on how to diversify energy mix

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

FCTA clamps down on BDCs squatting in illegal shanties, structures in Wuse

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

This too shall pass - CAN wants Nigerians to endure economic hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Lagos govt rolls out modalities for staff to work remotely amid hardship

Pulse Sports

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

Ex-Arsenal midfielder rushed to hospital following brain-related injury

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

I don't want him punished — Greenwood opens up on feelings after Bellingham's alleged name-calling

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

Rinsola Babajide and Ashleigh Plumptre: England stars reunite with Super Falcons of Nigeria

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

‘I must marry Osimhen’ - Busty Nigerian fan declares after Napoli star nets in Cagliari draw

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

Ancelotti plans for Kylian Mbappe revealed

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

No Osimhen? Give us Boniface — Chelsea desperate to tap into Super Eagles' striker pool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Godswill Akpabio, Nigeria's Senate President [Vanguard]

FG gave each state ₦30bn to solve food crisis - Akpabio challenges governors

President Bola Tinubu [Twitter:@Imranmuhdz]

Tinubu reiterates commitment to effective healthcare services

10th National Assembly [The Guardian Nigeria]

National Assembly is amending Nigeria's 1999 constitution again

Brig.- Gen. Yushau Ahmed [Daily Post Nigeria]

NYSC DG warns corps members not to travel anyhow to avoid accidents, kidnap