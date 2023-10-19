ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

Adeniyi requested land to build primary and secondary schools for the children of the more than 2,000 customs officers residing in the FCT.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike [Presidency]
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The minister announced the rejection when the customs officers, led by the acting Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, visited him in Abuja on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NCS was among agencies, organisations and individuals whose plots were revoked by the FCTA for failure to develop their lands.

Adeniyi requested land to build primary and secondary schools for the children of the more than 2,000 customs officers residing in the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I read your letter on the revoked land, very bad; very bad; very bad, but what do I do?" He asked.

He said that FCTA would support the service to achieve its aims and objectives, but lamented how government agencies were allocated land in FCT and refused to develop them.

On the land for school development, the minister assured the customs boss that it would be considered but on the condition that the agency would pledge to develop the land within a specific period.

Failure to comply, the minister said that the land would be revoked.

“Schools, are very important. It is not only the children of customs officers that will attend the schools.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My policy now is that, before we give land to any agency, it must commit that it will develop the land within a certain number of years and if not developed, the FCT should take back the land.

“I will not allocate land that will lay to thy kingdom come. So, you must convince me that you are indeed really serious about building schools for the children of your staff and our children,” he said.

Another condition, according to the minister, is for the service to pay ground rent when due.

“Be rest assured that I am going to approve the land for the school. You bring the application; I will sign it and give it to the director of lands to give the land that you can use,” Wike said.

Earlier, the customs boss said that the visit was to congratulate Wike on his appointment as the FCT Minister and the outstanding work he had done so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

He described the customs service as a critical stakeholder in the FCT with more than 2,000 officers residing in the FCT and contributing to the development of the city.

He, however, said that not all the officers’ children could access public schools, stressing the need to provide quality education to their children.

He, therefore, requested for a land to build primary and secondary schools for the children of the officers.

News Agency Of Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Wike rejects Nigeria Customs request to reclaim revoked land in FCT

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

Chaos in Ilorin as correctional service bus carrying inmates crushes 6 people

NDLEA boss Marwa begs Nigerians to expose drug dealers

NDLEA boss Marwa begs Nigerians to expose drug dealers

Tinubu appoints new NAN MD, others in Information Ministry

Tinubu appoints new NAN MD, others in Information Ministry

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

Israel’s defence minister takes responsibility for deadly Hamas attack

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

Ban on motorcycles in Enugu still effective - Commissioner

Witches are not responsible for road traffic crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

Witches are not responsible for road traffic crashes in Nigeria - FRSC

Assembly urges Delta Govt to stop school-age children from hawking

Assembly urges Delta Govt to stop school-age children from hawking

NNPP factional chairman Agbo, escapes assassination attempt

NNPP factional chairman Agbo, escapes assassination attempt

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Mohbad's Death: Coroner summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy

Ola Olukayode is the new EFCC boss [Punch]

10 things to know about Ola Olukoyede, the new EFCC Chairman

Ola Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman. [NTA]

Tinubu appoints new EFCC Chairman 4 months after suspending Bawa

The twin babies were delivered at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja [LASUTH]

Conjoined twin girls delivered at LASUTH die 1 day apart