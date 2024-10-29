ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike is a 'Messiah' improving lives of FCT rural dwellers - FCT Chairman

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike stated that the area councils are also being transformed with more than 15 projects currently ongoing.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Recommended articles

He said this is due to monumental infrastructural development. Wike stated this at the inauguration of the upgrading of War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, on Monday.

He said that as far as infrastructure was concerned, by the time this administration ends in 2027, Abuja would be completely different. He said that beyond infrastructural development in the city, the area councils were also being transformed with more than 15 projects currently ongoing.

The Minister, who listed the projects and were confirmed by the area councils’ chairmen, added that three other projects would be inaugurated for construction in satellite towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we came on board I did say that under Tinubu’s administration, when he makes a promise, all you need to do is to be patient; that promise would be fulfilled,

“I have said before that politics is a covenant between those that are elected and those that elected them.

“I have said that people should hold those that they have elected accountable; those who have been appointed should be held accountable,” Wike said.

He called on those who doubt the achievements of the Tinubu-led administration to challenge what the administration has done in the six area councils in just a year and some months.

According to him, the achievements are not propaganda but verifiable facts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The point we are making is, this is just one year and a few months Mr president has stayed in office but see what he has done in terms of infrastructure in area councils.

“When he spent four years, can you say what will happen in area councils?,” he asked.

Wike added beyond road infrastructure, the Tinubu-led government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Chinese company to provide potable water in Kwali, Gwagwalada and Kuje area councils.

He urged the residents of FCT to support the Tinubu administration to do more for the people. He explained that the procurement of the project to upgrade the War College/Army Checkpoint Road and other ancillary roads in Ushafa began before the current administration.

He said that the 18-kilometre road, which would be executed by a local contractor, was part of the administration’s efforts to improve road networks in satellite towns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is also part of Tinubu's directive to empower indigenous contractors who have shown capacity and are willing to work.

“I am happy with what I have seen today in terms of equipment,” he added.

Earlier, Zulkiflu Abdulkadir, Coordinator of the Satellite Towns Development Department, said that the project was awarded on September 28, to Abdul Val Limited and expected to be completed in 18 months.

Dr John Gabaya, Chairman of Bwari Area Council, commended the FCT Minister for investing in rural infrastructure to better the lives of rural dwellers. Describing Wike as a “Messiah”, the area council chairman described his investment in satellite towns as unprecedented.

Also, David Jimkuta, Senate Committee on FCT Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, said that the project was another milestone of the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu. Jimkuta pledged continued support of the committee to the minister to enable him do more for FCT residents.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Naira crude sale has set Nigeria's economy on path of industrialisation – Edun

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Ekiti lawyers petition NJC to probe Justice Nwite for alleged bias and misconduct

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

Northern govs told to embrace Tinubu's 'Tax Reform Bill'

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

FCCPC threatens sanctions against banks violating customer rights amid online issues

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

Sanwo-Olu sues EFCC over threat to capture him after tenure as Governor

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

FIRS ₦12.36 trillion record revenue sparks fresh reaction

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

BREAKING: APC suspends ex-Osun governor, Aregbesola, details emerge

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

‘Do the needful’ - SSANU, NASU, tell finance minister amid ongoing strike

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

Former APC spokesperson accuses Tinubu of 'window dressing on austerity'

Pulse Sports

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

7 matches that cost Ten Hag his job at Manchester United

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

CAF Player of the Year: Kanu Nwankwo still top but can Ademola Lookman surpass Okocha?

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

Disappointment for Super Eagles as top managerial target snubs them to take Falcons job

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

REVEALED: Why Cristiano Ronaldo refused to vote for Ballon d'Or winner

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'3 points and 3 goals' - Nigeria Super Eagles WIN as CAF slaps Libya with ‘HUGE’ fine after 'hostage' situation

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

'It's a serious matter' - Victor Boniface's boss addresses absence from Brest vs. Leverkusen UCL tie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

Tears flow as train crushes another man to death in Lagos

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]

Wike orders maximum security for FCTA demolition team in Lugbe

The recent tanker explosion claimed 181 lives in Jigawa State.

Gov Namadi says 181 people died in Jigawa tanker explosion

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident

Mother of 4 dies after sustaining severe burns from tanker fire incident