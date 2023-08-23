ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike inspects rail transport project as first official assignment

News Agency Of Nigeria

Wike noted that while there were other lots of the project that were not completed, people would have confidence on the one that was completed and working.

From L-R: Director of Transportation, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Joseph Akinteye; Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud; Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Adesola Olusade, during inspection visit to rail transport rehabilitation projects in Abuja on Wednesday
From L-R: Director of Transportation, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Joseph Akinteye; Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Mariya Mahmoud; Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike; and Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Adesola Olusade, during inspection visit to rail transport rehabilitation projects in Abuja on Wednesday

Recommended articles

Wike told journalists during a visit to the ARMT Metro Station, in Abuja, that the measure was part of his resolve to address challenges affecting public transportation in the FCT.

According to him, transportation is one of the sectors he intends to transform in the short time to improve public transportation in the capital city.

“Transportation is one of the sectors we intend to intervene in the short term to reduce traffic congestion within the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know that we have a metro station in Abuja, and it is not working, why is it not working? Can we fix it within a short time?" He asked.

He noted that while there were other lots of the project that were not completed, people would have confidence on the one that was completed and working.

He stressed that it was not a good idea to begin another rail project while the one that was finished remain unusable.

He said that every project that commenced must be finished before embarking on another one, considering the availability of resources.

“I assured the public that the rail transport system is a project we will take to a logical conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before commencing another project, we will need to determine which areas are the most traffic areas. This is very important to decongest areas with traffic congestion,” he said.

He told the management of CCECC Nig. Ltd, the construction company handling the rail construction and rehabilitation projects to deliver quality projects.

After a train ride from the Metro Station to Airport and Idu Stations to inspect the ongoing rehabilitation project of the rail system, the minister described it as a “good project.”

He added that if completed, it would significantly reduce traffic congestion in the city.

“This is one of the projects we will complete and put to use.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The money for the rehabilitation is on ground and I have already directed the Permanent Secretary, FCT Administration, Mr Adesola Olusade to make sure that the contractor is paid.

“We will work to ensure that in the next coming months, this project is commissioned and put to public use,” Wike said.

Earlier, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, said that assessing the problems affecting the rail transport and finding ways to address them would help in putting the system to public use.

According to her, the transport system is one of the palliative measures that President Bola Tinubu wants to provide to the public.

“We are in the ARMT Metro Station to look at what is on ground, what the challenges are and what is expected of the ministry to move transportation system to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

The permanent secretary had earlier noted that Wike was known to many as a ‘Mr project’, adding that it was not surprising that his first assignment outside the office was a visit to a project site.

Olusade explained that the ARMT system was challenged by massive vandalisation of rail infrastructure during COVID-19 lockdown, adding that private security companies have been engaged to salvage the situation.

He added that a major hurdle in the operation process has been addressed, adding that the Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company has been assigned to manage the operation.

“We are already developing a framework for the assignment, and we look forward to this project contributing significantly to the reduction of the pains of the removal of fuel subsidy,” he said.

Also, the Director of Transportation, FCTA, Mr Joseph Akinteye, explained that the ARMT system rehabilitation project consists of Lots 1 A and 3 spans 45.245 kilometres (km).

ADVERTISEMENT

Akinteye explained that the ARMT system phase 1, which comprises Lots 1 and 3, made up of 77.775 km, out of six Lots designated by the Transportation Master plan was awarded in 2007.

Akinteye, however, said that only Lots 1 A and 3, made up of 45.245 km, were completed in 2017 and commissioned in 2018.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I didn’t purchase ₦300m bullet proof SUV – Wike

I didn’t purchase ₦300m bullet proof SUV – Wike

BREAKING: Russian mercenary Prigozhin 'dies' in plane crash in Moscow

BREAKING: Russian mercenary Prigozhin 'dies' in plane crash in Moscow

NLC threatens to pull out of NHF for non-remittance of contributory funds

NLC threatens to pull out of NHF for non-remittance of contributory funds

NDDC denies owing workers 6 months salaries – Spokesman

NDDC denies owing workers 6 months salaries – Spokesman

Jigawa Gov Namadi off to Kigali on 6-day official trip

Jigawa Gov Namadi off to Kigali on 6-day official trip

President Tinubu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 67

President Tinubu salutes Sultan of Sokoto at 67

Man gets 35 strokes of cane for stealing a cellphone, building materials

Man gets 35 strokes of cane for stealing a cellphone, building materials

Wike inspects rail transport project as first official assignment

Wike inspects rail transport project as first official assignment

Again, Reps summon NFF President over non-payment of Super Falcons allowance

Again, Reps summon NFF President over non-payment of Super Falcons allowance

Pulse Sports

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Cristiano Ronaldo set to block Mason Greenwood's Saudi dream after disgraced star's comments

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

Dutch legend Van Basten believes he would have been better than Cristiano Ronaldo but for injuries

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

'A crazy player'- Antonio Cassano says Osimhen will not save Napoli this season

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers