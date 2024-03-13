Wike in closed-door meeting with senators
The meeting may be connected with the security challenges in the FCT.
Recommended articles
The meeting is taking place at the senate chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.
It is not clear what the meeting is about but according to Daily Trust, it may be connected with the security challenges in the FCT.
Recently, kidnappers operating around the FCT have successfully been kidnapping families and demanding ransoms.
ADVERTISEMENT
Details later…
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Aiyedatiwa installs 16 secretaries, 2 tutors for effective service delivery
Reps tells FG to hasten probe into Edu's alleged misuse of public funds
Nigeria lifts sanctions against Niger Republic, opens land, air borders
Tinubu calls on Senate to confirm Onwudiwe's appointment as CBN Board
Sen Yari helps 10,000 orphans with food items, clothing for Sallah
Wike in closed-door meeting with senators
4.9 million children died before their 5th birthday in 2022 - UN
Miyetti Allah members protest in Abuja for release of detained president
Improve service delivery, ease residents' hardships - Kwara Govt tells IBEDC
Pulse Sports
‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child
4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG
'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe
AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast
ADVERTISEMENT