Wike explains why he supported Akpabio to become Senate President

Wike, who described Akpabio as his long-time loyalist, said the former governor of Akwa-Ibom State donated ₦200 million for his governorship campaign in 2014 and 2015.

The former governor made this known on Sunday, June 18, 2023, during his special thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the state.

He said while others were criticising him, Akpabio supported his governorship ambition in 2015.

“When I was running in 2014 and 2015 he came out and supported me. He gave me N200 million for that election.

“That is why I said one good turn deserves another. I supported him this time, and I thank God he won,” he said.

Clarifying Wike’s claim, the Senate President said the ₦200 million he donated to Wike’s campaign in 2015 was not from the purse of Akwa Ibom State.

He explained that the donation was from his savings from the telecom sector, where he was a managing director before he became governor of Akwa Ibom State.

Recall that after defeating Abdul'aziz Yari to become the President of the Senate, Akpabio visited Wike to thank him for his support.

Accompanied by Senator Jubrin Barau, the Deputy Senate President, as well as a delegation of esteemed senators, Akpabio expressed his appreciation to Wike for his instrumental role in his successful bid for the Senate Presidency in the 10th Senate Assembly.