Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has denied ordering soldiers and police officers to murder Igbos in Oyigbo.

Oyigbo is a predominantly Igbo settlement in Rivers State that is conterminous with Abia State.

Recent reports indicate that Oyigbo has been overrun by soldiers who have been fishing for members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)--the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist group that has been declared a terrorist organisation by the federal government.

There were reports that the rampaging soldiers are acting on Wike's orders, but the governor has dismissed the stories as "politically motivated falsehood."

Wike said he imposed the curfew on Oyigbo in order to restore calm "after members of IPOB killed 6 soldiers, 4 policemen and destroyed all police stations and court buildings there."

Nnamdi Kanu oversees the operations of the proscribed IPOB

He added that the narrative that Igbos are being killed by the military is intended to shift attention "from the despicable activities of IPOB in Oyigbo.

"I know that this is not the first time IPOB has used Oyigbo as launching ground. The security agencies are aware. IPOB added a new dimension this time. They killed six army officers and burnt one.

"They killed four police officers. They destroyed all the police stations and court buildings. What offence did we commit as a state?

"I imposed curfew to restore calm. I proscribed IPOB activities anywhere in the state. Don't forget that the federal government had declared them a terrorist group. It is not the entire Igbos that believe in IPOB activities.

"So, it's not true that I ordered the military to kill Igbos in Oyigbo. When did I become a friend to the military? So what about the Igbos living elsewhere in the state? Are they also being killed?”

Wike added that: “I have no relationship with the army or the police. I do not command them. They change commissioner of police every time. How will I begin to direct the army that I do not give instruction to?"

The governor bemoaned the effrontery of IPOB to rename a local government in the state and hoist its flag in a public school in Komkom Town.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and men of the Nigerian Army

“I will not fold my arms and watch criminals destroy my state. If those few criminals are Igbos then they should know that I will not allow them.

"They made attempt to rename a local government in my state. That alone is a signal. I will not agree to that. I know who is doing all these; who has told them to rise, protest against Wike,” he said.

Wike disclosed that security agencies unraveled shrines with IPOB flags and Nnamdi Kanu’s pictures during their raid of settlements in Oyigbo.

He said if IPOB is allowed to operate from Oyigbo, they will soon overrun the state.