Wike denies inviting EFCC, ICPC to investigate former FCT minister

The Director of Press, Anthony Ogunleye, made the rebuttal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Ogunleye said that the rebuttal was in response to a claim by an online media platform that Wike plans to invite EFCC and ICPC to investigate Bello.

He said that the false media publication alleged that Bello would be investigated for alleged irregularities in the award of contracts and other matters.

“We categorically and unequivocally state that these reports are entirely baseless and without any merit whatsoever.

“The FCT minister, during his routine inspections of various projects within the FCT, has indeed expressed concerns and frustrations regarding irregularities observed in the procurement and execution of certain projects, amongst other observations.

“However, at no point did he contemplate or authorize any action by anyone within or outside the FCT Administration to invite the EFCC or ICPC to investigate the former FCT minister in connection with these or any other matters.

“The online story in question is nothing more than a product of the imagination of its authors and is clearly designed to mischievously sow discord and confusion among the general public,” the director said.

Ogunleye said that the FCT Administration viewed such misinformation with great concern and urged the public to exercise caution when in contact with the unfounded reports.

The director of press added that the FCT minister remained focused on his responsibilities to ensure the efficient and transparent administration of the Federal Capital Territory.

“Any actions or decisions taken by the FCTA in this regard will be communicated through official channels and in accordance with due process.

“We, hereby, advise the public to disregard the story in its entirety, as it is nothing but a deliberate attempt to spread fake news and create unnecessary tensions.