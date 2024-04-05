Wike appoints Tamuno MD Abuja Investment Company
Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, said that the appointment was with immediate effect.
Ogunleye said that Tamuno, an experienced public officer, entrepreneur, and diplomat, was the Nigerian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Belize, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic.
The director also announced the termination of the contract of Messrs Integrated Facility Management Services Ltd, for the management of the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
He said that the termination was with immediate effect, adding that Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has been contracted for the immediate and comprehensive renovation of the centre.
