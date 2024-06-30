ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Nasarawa State governor’s wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule, was awarded the traditional title of “Anyi Koya” of Karu Chiefdom, which means “Women’s mother.

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership
Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Recommended articles

Panya-Baba conferred the title in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, at the celebration of his 20th Anniversary on the throne as the traditional ruler of Karu Chiefdom.

He also conferred on Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, the House of Representatives, with the traditional title of Kpatta”, which means ‘Shield’ of Karu Traditional Council.

He said that the recipients have exhibited exemplary leadership over the years and shown tremendous love and support to the Gbagyi ethnic group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panya-Baba also conferred the traditional title of “Katah” which means ‘Shed’ on Senator Philip Aduda, while also awarding the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, with an Award titled “Outstanding Son of the Gbagyi nation”.

The Nasarawa State governor’s wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule, was awarded the traditional title of “Anyi Koya” of Karu Chiefdom, which means “Women’s mother.

Dr Lazarus Gaza, an eminent Nigerian, was awarded the title of “Magna” which means instrument.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Senator Adudu appreciated the traditional ruler for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karu is the closest satellite town to the FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karu is predominantly occupied by the Gbagyi and Gwandadara-speaking people.

It is highly populated because most workers working in the FCT are residents of Karu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

I'm against destruction of govt assets - Obi condemns violent protest in Kenya

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

NAFDAC boss lauds Tinubu for signing order to make Nigeria manufacture its drugs

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

We thought this wouldn't happen again - Otti regrets killing of policemen in Aba

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Lightning strike kills 13-year-old girl walking by the beach

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

Gov Oborevwori grateful as FG commences 250 housing units project in Delta

18 people confirmed dead, 19 seriously injured in Borno suicide bombing attacks

18 people confirmed dead, 19 seriously injured in Borno suicide bombing attacks

You have no reason to detain him - Obi asks Tinubu to free IPOB leader Kanu

You have no reason to detain him - Obi asks Tinubu to free IPOB leader Kanu

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Celestial Church holds unity rally with C&S in Lagos amid unification moves

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerians at the NIMC office to apply for their National Identification Number. [PMNews]

No breach of our database, your data is safe - NIMC assures Nigerians

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike [InformationNG]

Nigerian students beg ASUU, Tinubu to shift ground to prevent another strike

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention [Daily Trust]

Food vendors lament rising cost of beans, seek FG’s intervention

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC [sundiatapost]

100% of SIM cards used in Nigeria locally manufactured – NCC