Wike, Abbas bag traditional titles in Nasarawa for exemplary leadership

Panya-Baba conferred the title in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, at the celebration of his 20th Anniversary on the throne as the traditional ruler of Karu Chiefdom.

He also conferred on Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker, the House of Representatives, with the traditional title of Kpatta”, which means ‘Shield’ of Karu Traditional Council.

He said that the recipients have exhibited exemplary leadership over the years and shown tremendous love and support to the Gbagyi ethnic group.

Panya-Baba also conferred the traditional title of “Katah” which means ‘Shed’ on Senator Philip Aduda, while also awarding the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Mr Zephaniah Jisalo, with an Award titled “Outstanding Son of the Gbagyi nation”.

The Nasarawa State governor’s wife, Hajiya Silifat Sule, was awarded the traditional title of “Anyi Koya” of Karu Chiefdom, which means “Women’s mother.

Dr Lazarus Gaza, an eminent Nigerian, was awarded the title of “Magna” which means instrument.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Senator Adudu appreciated the traditional ruler for the gesture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Karu is the closest satellite town to the FCT.

Karu is predominantly occupied by the Gbagyi and Gwandadara-speaking people.