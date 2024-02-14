ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Nurudeen Shotayo

The lawyer said the NTSB investigators will thoroughly examine all aspects of what led to the crash and use their expertise to determine the probable cause.

Photos from helicopter crash where Wigwe, others died [Twitter:@NTSB_Newroom]
Photos from helicopter crash where Wigwe, others died [Twitter:@NTSB_Newroom]

Recommended articles

Wigwe, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, alongside his wife, Chizoba, son, Chizi, a former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and two pilots died in a chopper crash late Friday, February 9, 2024.

The Airbus Eurocopter EC130 helicopter, heading from Palm Springs Airport in California to Boulder City, Nevada, about 80 miles from Las Vegas, crashed near Interstate 15 in Southern California's Mojave Desert.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), logs from the California Highway Patrol show there was rain and snow in the area at the time of the crash. At the same time, witnesses also reported that it was raining with a "wintry mix" at the time of the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his reaction, Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, said the crash may have been avoided given the known weather conditions at the time.

Photos from helicopter crash where Wigwe, others died [Twitter:@NTSB_Newroom]
Photos from helicopter crash where Wigwe, others died [Twitter:@NTSB_Newroom] Pulse Nigeria

“The crash of a helicopter that killed six people, including a top Nigerian banker and his family along the California-Nevada border Friday night immediately strikes one as a tragedy that may have been avoided given the known weather conditions at that time,” the lawyer said in a statement on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

While describing the incident as horrific, Clifford said the NTSB investigators will deploy their expertise to determine the probable cause of the crash to conclude if it was avoidable.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators will thoroughly examine all aspects of what led up to the crash and ultimately will use their expertise to determine the probable cause of this crash to see if it was avoidable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is always a horrific tragedy when innocent lives are lost in an aviation disaster,” he added.

Meanwhile, the NTSB spokesman said the helicopter was not equipped with a cockpit voice recorder or a flight data recorder but that all the aircraft’s major components had been found.

Clifford is the lead counsel in the 2019 crash in Ethiopia of a Boeing 737 MAX8 that killed all 157 on board from 35 countries, including Nigerian-born Canadian academic and author Pius Adesanmi.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

Wike places ₦20m bounty on 2 suspected criminals

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

FCTA demolishes illegal settlement in Gwarimpa, drives away 15,000 occupants

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Senate sets up committee to amend Nigeria's 1999 constitution

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Scavengers make brisk business from wreckage of Lagos gas explosion

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

Diri sworn in for 2nd term as Bayelsa Governor

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

60 lawmakers demand change from presidential to parliamentary system

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Renowned US aviation lawyer says chopper crash that killed Wigwe may be avoidable

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Women in long-term relationships want marriage proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Delta House of Assembly

Delta assembly issues 24-hour ultimatum to polytechnic management over staff's demotion reversal

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns [Leadership]

INEC sets supplementary election in Taraba, re-run in Enugu over security concerns

FG, trucks association begin data capturing of heavy duty trucks on Nigerian roads [guardian]

EFCC impounds 12 trucks with illegally mined solid minerals, holds 41 suspects

Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (Latest Gist)

Dangote University suspends staff member over alleged physical assault on students