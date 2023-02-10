ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Nurudeen Shotayo

Emefiele reportedly explained the reason for the new notes shortage to the Council of State.

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, explained that the capacity constraints suffered by The Mint has truncated the apex bank's plan to inject enough new notes into the banking system.

According to reports, the CBN Governor stated this while addressing the emergency meeting of the National Council of State on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had convened the the State Council meeting to discuss recent developments in the country including the threats posed by the inadequate supply of the redesigned notes.

Pulse reports that pockets of protest and other civil unrests have surfaced in different parts of the country over the inability of Nigerians to access their money in banks.

States like Ogun, Oyo, Edo, and Akwa Ibom, have witnessed series of protests which forced banks to shut down operations.

Three northern state governments have since dragged the Federal Government, through the CBN, to court over the February 10 deadline earlier set by the apex ban.

Meanwhile, a source told online platform, Premium Times, that the CBN had placed a request to The Mint to print 70 million copies of the new notes, totalling N126 billion.

The sum was expected to be pumped into circulation on Friday but according to the source, the request could not be met because, “The Mint doesn’t have the capacity.”

“The Mint has run out of papers to print N500 and 1,000 notes,” a source said, explaining the supply constraints The Minit faces.

“They have placed orders with a German firm and De La Rue of the UK (for papers) but they have been placed on a long waiting list so their orders cannot be met now,” the platform added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

No excuse for failure after 4 years of preparation - CAN tells INEC

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Why we can't print enough new notes to meet demands - CBN

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

Earthquake: Turkey seeks humanitarian assistance from Nigeria

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

I didn't endorse Tinubu for President - Nweke Jnr says

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Again, Bwacha wins Taraba APC governorship primaries

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Scarcity: Buhari orders massive distribution of petrol to marketers

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

Naira, Fuel Scarcity: Ogun distributes palliatives to vulnerable citizens

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

PDP expels Nnamani, Fayose's son, others over anti-party activities

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

BRT users enjoy 50 per cent fare slash, applaud Sanwo-Olu

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman in Sayreville, NJ, was fatally shot outside her home Wednesday night. SayervilleGOP Source: New York Post.

Nigerian pastor's wife dies in U.S. after getting shot 12 times

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Nigeria's new naira notes

BREAKING: El-Rufai, Matawalle, Bello drag FG to court over new Naira

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline