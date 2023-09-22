ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why Tinubu's historic closing bell ringing at NASDAQ holds great significance [EXPLAINER]

Ima Elijah

Tinubu took advantage of the historical moment to cast out fears and doubts they may have in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]
President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]

Recommended articles

NASDAQ is the second major U.S. stock exchange known for its electronic trading platform and focus on tech companies.

In this article, we look into the reasons behind the significance of ringing the closing bell at NASDAQ.

Tinubu makes history as 1st African president to ring closing bell at NASDAQ
Tinubu makes history as 1st African president to ring closing bell at NASDAQ Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

It is a nod to the hard work, dedication, and success of the entity or individual invited to participate. Companies often ring the bell when they reach significant milestones, such as going public through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), achieving a certain market capitalisation, or celebrating an anniversary. It's a way to publicly acknowledge and celebrate their accomplishments.

The ceremony is typically broadcasted on financial news channels and websites, reaching a global audience of investors, stakeholders, and the general public. This exposure can be a valuable marketing tool, allowing Tinubu to promote Nigeria and our achievements to a broader audience.

ADVERTISEMENT

It symbolises the end of the trading day and the closing prices of stocks and securities. Being part of this tradition connects participants to the rich history of the financial markets, and it is a way of paying homage to the industry's legacy.

It signals to investors and the financial community that a company or individual is recognised and respected within the industry. This increased visibility and trust can translate into stronger investor interest and support for Nigeria

The closing bell ceremony often involves networking opportunities with industry professionals, investors, and other key stakeholders. Building relationships and connections in the financial world can be invaluable for future business opportunities and collaborations. It is a platform for fostering connections within the industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

For prominent figures such as presidents, prime ministers, or other dignitaries, ringing the closing bell at a major U.S. stock exchange like NASDAQ can symbolise international recognition and cooperation. It showcases a country's economic ties and engagement with global financial markets, reinforcing the importance of international relations.

President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange]
President Bola Tinubu rings the closing bell at NASDAQ in New York. [X:@NasdaqExchange] Pulse Nigeria

Tinubu, while performing the task, was in the company of some Nigerian business leaders and officials of the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX).

ADVERTISEMENT

The President too advantage of historic moment, to advance his foreign investment push in front of financial markets at the famous stock exchange.

“It’s a great honour for me to be here. I am happy to bring Nigeria to your doorstep and I am honoured that we are here, today, with a bubbling Nigerian stock market that will evolve in the West African sub-region.

‘’The greatest economy in Africa is Nigeria. There is an immense opportunity in Nigeria, where you can invest your money without fear,” the President said.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos State agency reveals 4 men convicted for sexual offences

Lagos State agency reveals 4 men convicted for sexual offences

NCoS calls for end to stigmatisation of ex-convicts

NCoS calls for end to stigmatisation of ex-convicts

5,000 out of 100,000 repentant Boko Haram are insurgents - Commissioner

5,000 out of 100,000 repentant Boko Haram are insurgents - Commissioner

We’re making efforts to rescue kidnapped corps members - NYSC DG

We’re making efforts to rescue kidnapped corps members - NYSC DG

Why Tinubu's historic closing bell ringing at NASDAQ holds great significance [EXPLAINER]

Why Tinubu's historic closing bell ringing at NASDAQ holds great significance [EXPLAINER]

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Mohbad’s sympathisers dispersed with teargas at Lekki tollgate after procession

Police advise sympathisers to ‘stop catching cruise’ with Mohbad’s death

Police advise sympathisers to ‘stop catching cruise’ with Mohbad’s death

Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

Obi, BUA, others lose Abuja lands as Wike revokes 165 plots

Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

Commission to establish Boko Haram museum in Borno

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

How to send nudes safely - Police offers tips

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

MURIC accuses Tinubu of favouring Christians, Yorubas in his appointments

Mohbad

BREAKING: Police complete autopsy on Mohbad's body

President Bola Tinubu said he made difficult decisions to improve Nigeria's economy. [Guardian]

I’m aware of the hardship my policies cause Nigerians  —  Tinubu