ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some Nigerians have identified infidelity, lack of trust and barrenness as some of the major factors contributing to high rate of divorce in the country.

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders.
Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders.
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau chapter, Mr Polycarp Lubo, said that mutual suspicion, irresponsibility and lack of mutual respect could also be part of the reasons for divorce.

According to him, sin is now the order of the day while lots of people no longer value their marriage oaths.

He said that the country’s economic situation might also be a contributory factor to divorce rate.

”The family as the smallest unit has lots to do in grooming young adults for marriages and if that is ignored, the foundation can be affected.

“Parents should instill moral values in their children.

“God is the solution to all problems, including divorce and so doing things in His way is the solution,” he said.

Justice Yahaya Mohammed, of Plateau Sharia Court of Appeal, said that some of the causes of divorce could be finance and high expectation that could not be met.

He also said that neglect, poor communication and lack of love in the marriage could lead to infidelity and divorce.

Mohammed advised intended couples to possess good communication skill and love in order to tackle the challenges that could lead to divorce.

”Some women went into marriage with very high expectations while some men concealed their true economic status from women to gain acceptance,” he said.

The appeal court justice advised couples to ensure transparency in marriage and be honest in their relationship with their spouses.

Also, Mrs Vivian Abara, of Peace Advancement Action against Violence and Rape Foundation, an NGO, said it was regrettable that infidelity had been twisted.

”In those days, infidelity was a taboo but now, it is celebrated by some people, as they give reasons for cheating on their partners,” she said.

Abara urged married people to be contented with their partners, practise what would promote love and help them bond better.

She added that couples should be matured enough before going into marriage.

Also, Mrs Ngozi Eze, a divorcee, claimed that she divorced her husband because he was allegedly cheating on her.

In her view, a housewife, Mrs Mary Utah, said that Nigerians believed that only men could be unfaithful.

Utah added that society should frown at infidelity, regardless of who might be involved in the act, adding that it was a sin against God and man.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

Google commits $2m on fight against misinformation during elections

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

JAMB extends 2023 UTME registration

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Centre inaugurates app on 2023 general election

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Turkey arrests 78 over earthquake social media posts

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Leave Fani-Kayode alone - APC tells security agencies

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

Oyo protesters urge govt to prevail on banks to collect old naira notes

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

TUC aligns with NLC to ensure elections hold

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Why there’s high rate of divorce in Nigeria – Stakeholders

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

Naira scarcity: Okowa calls for calm as protesters destroy ATM gallery in Delta

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports. [The Punch]

Chrisland explains how student died during inter-house sports

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports.

Father cries for justice as daughter dies during Chrisland inter-house sports

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap

Supreme Court suspends CBN deadline on naira notes swap. (Channels TV)

Cash Swap: Despite Supreme Court judgement, CBN counts down to Feb 10 deadline