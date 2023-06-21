ADVERTISEMENT
Why sacked Chief of Naval Staff is yet to hand over to Ogalla - Navy

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Navy spokesman also said that sister services were also due to hand over as they had set aside specific dates for their handing and taking over ceremonies.

Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla. [ChannelsTV]
The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan, in a statement on Wednesday, said that handing over in the military was procedural.

Ayo-Vaughan said the publications by some online outlets were malicious lies, misleading and capable of spreading falsehood to unsuspecting members of the public.

“It is therefore necessary to put the record straight.

“Suffice to state that handing and taking over ceremony in the Nigerian Navy from inception is procedural.

“Upon the announcement of the change of the ‘Watch on deck’, the outgoing CNS is expected to give detailed brief to the incoming CNS, tour key naval facilities and perform the ceremonial lowering of ensign.

“Accordingly, the programme of events leading to the formal handing and taking over ceremony has kicked off to culminate at a public ceremony on Friday June 23 in line with age-long naval tradition,” he added.

He urged members of the public to discountenance the “malicious publication and erroneous information” which was the figment of the reporter’s imagination.

