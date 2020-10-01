NAFDAC’s Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She also said the agency would embrace digitisation in carrying out its activities in order to reduce frequent human interaction.

Adeyeye noted that the reforms in the agency also involved the training of staff to meet the demands of various customers.

Part of the reforms, she added, is aimed at creating a disciplined workforce geared toward service delivery.

“Our staff do so much work on daily basis.

“We go through danger, including threat of kidnapping, and with all these, we have to have a disciplined workforce.

“Our reform unit work round the clock, our staff have been trained, we are trying to look at the act regulating the agency and make sure we increase fines for those who violated our law.

“National task force against counterfeit and unregulated products is resident in NAFDAC; there are also standby policemen who follow us during investigation.

“We are mopping up the mess created in NAFDAC between 2011 and 2018,” Adeyeye added.

She further said that the agency had decentralised power to zonal offices to allow for direct interaction with customers and promote the ease of doing business initiative.

Adeyeye stated that the agency is determined to promote Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

She said that the agency had decentralised the food and simple cosmetics to the zones to allow for direct interaction with customers.