Why Kogi TUC did not join NLC's nationwide warning strike

Ima Elijah

Kogi state TUC Chairman defended the decision to abstain from the two-day strike action.

NLC members in civil action
NLC members in civil action

Tijani explained that the decision to abstain from the strike action was based on the ongoing dialogue between the TUC and the Federal Government concerning the removal of fuel subsidy. He noted that these discussions were progressing positively.

Addressing reporters in Lokoja on Wednesday, September 06, 2023, Comrade Ahmed Tijani emphasised the TUC's commitment to ongoing negotiations with the government.

He highlighted that the National Executive Council of the TUC had instructed its affiliates not to participate in the warning strike. Despite recognising the difficulties faced by workers in the state, the Kogi State Council of the TUC was obliged to adhere to the directives from its national secretariat.

Nevertheless, Tijani expressed solidarity with fellow workers in the NLC and urged the Kogi State government, under the leadership of His Excellency Yahaya Bello, to promptly devise a strategy to alleviate the hardships experienced by the people of Kogi State.

He specifically called for immediate attention to be given to the proposal submitted by Organised Labour in the state through the Office of the Head of Service.

Comrade Tijani acknowledged the dedication of the state's Head of Civil Service, Hannah Odiyo, in advocating for workers' welfare. He appealed for increased efforts to advise the government on the necessity of implementing measures to mitigate the workers' suffering and prevent any adverse effects on productivity.

The State Labour Leader commended the resilience and dedication of Kogi State workers in the face of challenging circumstances. He assured them that the TUC would persist in engaging with the government to address workers' concerns and urged them to maintain their faith and prayers for a favorable resolution to the challenges faced by Kogi workers.

