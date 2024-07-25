Why it's important to sustain democracy - Tinubu

The president spoke at the Presidential Villa when he received a Letter of Credence from the newly appointed United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills Jr.

He said that protests were an integral part of democracy, but that no government would condone demonstrations that would lead to the destruction of lives and property.

“Our relationship with America is rich. We believe in democracy and freedom. Some of your predecessors worked hard during our transition to democracy, and we remember the likes of Ambassador Howard Jeter.

“We look forward to Nigeria and the United States continuously working to expand cooperation on shared goals and democratic values,” said the president.

Tinubu recalled that during the military era, he and other democrats made their voices heard against dictatorship and that he was part of the group that engaged in peaceful protests without resorting to the destruction of property.

“We have worked hard to ensure 25 years of unbroken democracy and I will continue to maintain this democracy.

“In as much as we believe that demonstrations are part of democracy, we will never encourage any protests that lead to the destruction of lives and property,” he stated.

Welcoming the U.S. State Department’s acknowledgement of Nigeria’s strategic role on the continent as Africa’s largest democracy, Tinubu called on the U.S. government to pay more attention to Africa.

“Nigeria is ready to play its role as the largest democracy in Africa that is worthy of emulation to other African countries, but we need more U.S. partnership on the continent that is beneficial to both sides.

“We believe in freedom, and we are providing the leadership to make Nigeria’s economy grow,” Tinubu said.

Mills affirmed U.S. support for Nigeria’s democracy and pledged support for bigger roles for Nigeria in the international arena.

“Nigeria is crucial to the United States because we share democratic values, and we are ready to give you all the support.

“I am here to make sure that the relationship blossoms both on democracy and the economic side,” Mills said.

Expressing the United States’ commitment to expanding cooperation with Nigeria on cybercrimes, the Ambassador announced the establishment of a special office at the Embassy to work closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Earlier, Tinubu also received Letters of Credence from the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Nigeria, Aiyub Bin Omar, and the High Commissioner of Botswana, Ms Phild Nani Kereng.

He told the high commissioner of Malaysia that Nigeria would work towards improving the balance of trade between the two countries.

“Diversification of the economy is uppermost on my Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria. We must look at how we can improve the balance of trade with Malaysia,” the President said.

He acknowledged that many Nigerian students found studying in Malaysia attractive.

He added that Nigeria looked forward to their contributions to the development of critical sectors of the economy, such as agriculture and ICT.

The Malaysian High Commissioner said ahead of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations in 2025, Malaysia was looking forward to strengthening relations with Nigeria.

“We are pleased with our cooperation in the areas of education. We are also keen on working with Nigerian partners in the financial services sector,” the high commissioner said.

In his audience with the Botswana high commissioner, the president expressed Nigeria’s readiness to develop robust cultural and economic cooperation with the Southern African country.

Acknowledging Botswana’s progress on livestock development, Tinubu said he had received a briefing from a committee established to create a ministry of livestock development in Nigeria.

“The committee is at work, and their report will be ready in the next two weeks. Africa’s solution is in our hands. Nobody will help us if we do not help ourselves,” he said.

Tinubu described President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana as a good friend and extended his appreciation to the Botswana President for attending his inauguration.

Kereng said Botswana was committed to being a leader in the production of livestock vaccines and was prepared to partner with Nigeria in this area.

She expressed admiration for Nigerian arts, entertainment, and culture, adding that young people from Botswana had a lot to learn from Nigeria’s youth-driven creative economy.