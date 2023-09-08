Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

The Federal Government recently released money and food items to state governments to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

Some of the governors have started distributing palliatives to residents of their states, even though there have been controversies about the worth of the handouts they’ve been sharing.

However, Governor Fintiri has been severely criticised for putting his photographs on the palliatives shared for the residents of Adamawa State.

Reacting to the criticism, Amos explained that the palliatives were branded with the governor’s photographs to deter people who may want to sell the food items.

Amos argued, “It is an argument for those who are already comfortable, by the way we see the photographs of Tinubu in all the offices of the country, whether you voted for Tinubu or not he is the president of Nigeria and you have his photographs.

“This is the governor of Adamawa State, whether you voted for him or not you have his photographs in offices, by the way, it has advantages, it means that somebody who wants to go and sell it in the market will not do so because it is already branded. It is a way of checking the abuse in the process.”

He further said that the governor is loved by the people of the state, adding that anyone who is hungry won’t question the photograph on the bags of rice.