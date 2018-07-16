Pulse.ng logo
Why Buhari was invited to The Hague by ICC

Buhari Netherlands Ambassador explains why President was invited to The Hague by ICC

  • Published:
Netherlands Ambassador explains why President Buhari was invited to The Hague by ICC play

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari

(AFP/File)

Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands, Oji Ngofa has explained why President Buhari was invited to The Hague by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Buhari travelled to The Hague to take part in the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute of the ICC.

According to Ngofa, the President was invited because of the respect the court has for Nigeria.

He said ‘‘As the only Head of State invited to this milestone event by the Court, that is indicative of the high regard in which Nigeria is held.

‘‘Nigeria has always been a strong pillar of support to the ICC especially in Africa, in the last 20 years, and this visit shows that this support is recognised and appreciated.

‘‘Whilst there have been some criticism of the Court, President Buhari believes that its work is vital to preventing impunity worldwide, and ensuring accountability for perpetrators of the most serious crimes.

‘‘I am certain that this visit will reassure the ICC that Nigeria remains a strong advocate of the ideals of the Rome Statute.

ALSO READ: Buhari thanks President Macron for commitment towards Nigeria

‘‘The President of the Court, Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji is a distinguished Nigerian jurist.

‘‘His election as President by his peers in March 2018 indicates that his cerebral and leadership traits have not gone unnoticed.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has ordered the repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after the World Cup.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

