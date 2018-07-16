Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari orders repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia

Buhari President orders repatriation of Nigerians stranded in Russia after World Cup

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians stranded in Russia after the Worl Cup fiesta. play

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Tolani Ali)

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians stranded in Russia.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this development in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affected Nigerians had travelled to Russia for the FIFA 2018 World Cup but got stranded after the competition.

The football fans got stranded in the country following the activities of some unscrupulous travel agents who cancelled their return tickets and abandoned them to their fate.

The presidential aide observed that already the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Aviation had in compliance with the President’s directive taken the necessary actions to bring the Nigerians back.

ALSO READ: Here's what Buhari's new corruption law really means

According to Shehu, the Presidential directive is in line with the policy of the current administration to ensure the welfare of all Nigerians in every part of the world.
It would be recalled that the Buhari administration had on several occasions ensured the repatriation of Nigerians from foreign countries like Libya and other conflict zones.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cattle Colonies Igbo group warns Fulani herdsmen against violence in...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun Finance Minister gets int’l job despite NYSC certificate...bullet
3 The Avenger Ghost of ex Deputy Gov’s daughter shows way to killerbullet

Related Articles

MURIC Stop blaming Buhari for Killings, Muslim group tells Nigerians
Strategy Here are some exciting deals as Jumia Nigeria celebrates its 6th-year anniversary
Ekiti Election Fayose's N1.3B fraud case with the EFCC explained
Ekiti Election "I will laugh last", Fayose tells Buhari, APC
Buhari Boko Haram degraded, President tackling security challenges - Presidency
Football Nigeria to bring back stranded football fans from Russia

Local

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole has reacted to reports that the Governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom has dumped the part
Samuel Ortom APC chairman, Oshiomhole reacts to reports that Benue Gov has dumped party
The Governor-elect of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi has said that he will review the records of Governor Ayo Fayose’s government when he gets into office.
Kayode Fayemi Governor-elect says he will review records of Fayose’s government
#NASSOpenWeek: Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature
#NASSOpenWeek Saraki seeks closer partnership between executive, legislature 
President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chief Geoffrey Onyeama, and Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, to commence the process of repatriating Nigerians stranded in Russia after the Worl Cup fiesta.
Buhari Boko Haram degraded, President tackling security challenges - Presidency