ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

WHO releases guidance to protect children from aggressive food marketing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday, July 3 2023 released fresh guidance on shaping policies to best protect children from harmful impact of food marketing.

Dr-Francesco-Branca, WHO’s Director of Nutrition and Food Safety (Credit: Food Safety News)
Dr-Francesco-Branca, WHO’s Director of Nutrition and Food Safety (Credit: Food Safety News)

Recommended articles

Calls to responsible marketing practices have not had a meaningful impact.”

As such, he said governments should establish strong and comprehensive regulations.

The new WHO guidance recommends that countries implement comprehensive mandatory policies to protect children of all ages from the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages that are high in saturated fatty acids, trans-fatty acids, free sugars and/or salt, a food grouping known by its acronym HFSS.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than a decade after Member States endorsed WHO recommendations on the marketing of foods and non-alcoholic beverages to children, young people continue to be exposed to powerful marketing of HFSS foods and non-alcoholic beverages, consumption of which is associated with negative health effects, the agency said.

Food marketing remains a threat to public health and continues to affect children’s food choices, intended choices, and their dietary intake, while also negatively influencing the development of their norms about food consumption, according to WHO.

The recommendation is based on a systematic review of the evidence on policies to restrict food marketing, including on contextual factors, the health agency said.

Policies to restrict food marketing are shown to be most effective if they are mandatory, protect children of all ages, and use a government-led nutrient profile model to classify foods to be restricted from marketing. They should also be sufficiently comprehensive, the agency said.

WHO used the definition of a child from the Convention on the Rights of the Child to ensure that policies protect all children. The agency also updated recommendations for countries to use a nutrient profile model, which governments typically develop.

ADVERTISEMENT

Policies to protect children from the harmful impact of food marketing are best implemented as part of a comprehensive policy approach to create enabling and supportive food environments, the agency said.

To do this, adopting WHO recommendations and adapting them to local contexts require local consultations, with mechanisms in place to safeguard public health policy making from undue influence by real, perceived or potential conflicts of interest.

All WHO guidelines aim at supporting governments in creating healthy food environments to facilitate healthy dietary decisions, establish lifelong healthy eating habits, improve dietary quality, and decrease the risk of noncommunicable diseases worldwide, the agency said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mbah seeks to end water scarcity in Enugu State within 154 days

Mbah seeks to end water scarcity in Enugu State within 154 days

JAMB to ban Mmesoma Ejikeme from taking UTME for 3 years

JAMB to ban Mmesoma Ejikeme from taking UTME for 3 years

WHO releases guidance to protect children from aggressive food marketing

WHO releases guidance to protect children from aggressive food marketing

Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security in Kano

Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security in Kano

PDP, NWC meets senate caucus on Minority Leadership

PDP, NWC meets senate caucus on Minority Leadership

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Mmesoma’s father claims JAMB manipulated his daughter's UTME result

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

Tinubu to defend election victory on Tuesday

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

FCTA announces outbreak of diphtheria infection as 4-yr-old dies in Abuja

Pulse Sports

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Umar Sadiq: Super Eagles star blasted as daughter Aisha does not wear Hijab

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Transfer News Live: Liverpool confirm Szoboszlai signing! Gvardiol's €100m Man City deal progresses!

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

Victor Osimhen: Super Eagles star celebrates with Cubana Chief Priest and Billionaire Tony Elumelu

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

PulseSports30: Onyedika ranks above Iheanacho, Tyronne Ebuehi comes in at 19th

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Liverpool set to hijack Arsenal target as midfield rebuild continues

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

Osimhen beats Salah again, ranked sixth most valuable player in the world as Saka makes list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lagos traffic congestion

Car owners to pay ₦‎1,000 yearly for proof of ownership verification

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. [Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images]

Oil marketers say new fuel price may exceed ₦700 per litre this July