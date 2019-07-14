The National of leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu has reacted to the murder of Funke Olakurin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, saying those who blame herdsmen for her death do not have evidence.

Tinubu said this on Sunday, July 14, 2019, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of Pa Fasoranti in Akure, Ondo state.

The former Governor of Lagos State maintained that kidnapping is not peculiar to any ethnic group or a particular set of people.

When asked to react to the claim that herdsmen were responsible for the murder of Mrs Olakunrin, Tinubu said he was more concerned about security than stigma.

He said: “I am extremely concerned about security but I don’t want stigma. I can go through history of kidnapping and we know how it started, where it all started, there are lot of copycats, how many years ago have we faced insecurity in this country and cases of kidnapping? Is Evans a herdsman who was arrested? I don’t want to be political, I will ask you where are the cows?

Tinubu also warned that the incident should not be used to divide the country, saying it must be used to solve security challenges in the country.

Recall that Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, suspected kidnapper popularly known as Evans, was arrested in 2017 by the police in 2017, and he’s still under trial.

You'll also recall that the spokesperson for Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin on Friday, July 12, 2019, while announcing the death of Mrs Olakunrin blamed herdsmen for her death.

Odumakin said those present at the scene of the incident said the 58-year-old woman was attacked and shot dead by herdsmen.

Also, the deceased brother, Kehinde Fasoranti, who narrated how his sister was killed told journalists that some policemen at Ore police station confirmed to him that his sister was killed by herdsmen.