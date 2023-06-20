ADVERTISEMENT
What you should know about Egbetokun, Tinubu's ex-CSO turned Nigeria's acting IGP

News Agency Of Nigeria

Egbetokun has served for more than 26 years in the Nigeria Police Force.

Kayode Egbetokun was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) before his appointment [Guardian]

The new IGP, born on September 4, 1964, was the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Force Criminal Investigation Department, Force Headquarters, Abuja before the appointment.

Egbetokun was born in Erinja, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun and enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 3, 1990, as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He had his initial training at the Nigeria Police Academy and had served for more than 26 years in the Police Force.

The new IGP holds a Bachelor of Science degree (BSC) in Mathematics from the University of Lagos.

Prior to joining the Police Force, Egbetokun was a mathematics lecturer at Yaba College of Technology, Lagos.

He also hold a Ph.D from Al-hikmah University, Ilorin, and was the first Ph.D. candidate to graduate from the university's Centre for Peace and Security Studies.

Egbetokun also hold MSC in Engineering Analysis, from the University of Lagos, Post Graduate Diploma in Petroleum Economics from Delta State University, Abraka and an MBA from Lagos State University.

News Agency Of Nigeria

