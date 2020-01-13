Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has had enough of the ubiquitous commercial motorbikes (Okada) and tricycles (Keke Marwa) who break all traffic laws known to mankind and ply routes they've been banned from.

“The violation of traffic laws by commercial motorcyclists is unacceptable,” Sanwo-Olu declared in a statement issued by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The Lagos state government will now enforce “the State Traffic Law 2018 to pave the way for the implementation of the present administration’s transportation project,” the statement adds.

Nigeria’s commercial capital is often a sea of reckless motorcyclists without helmets. Sanwo-Olu says that will no longer be tolerated on his watch.

A 2012 legislation restricting the operations of the lawless bikers has so far been observed in the breach. “The law makes the use of safety helmets by riders and passengers of motorcycles compulsory, obedience of traffic lights and signage mandatory and the conveyance of more than a passenger, expectant women, adults with babies is forbidden.

“Their operations were restricted on 475 roads, including highways and bridges. We cannot fold our arms and watch them disrupt the peace of the state. Over 1500 accidents involving tricycles were reported across the state from 2015 till 2019 while over 70 died and 250 were injured.

The Okada is a common sight around Lagos

“30 robbery cases involving motorcycles were reported in 2019, out of which 20 were foiled by the police, who arrested 25 suspects and recovered 48 arms and ammunition.”

Lamenting the “era of indecency exhibited by motorcycle and tricycle riders,” the governor stated that “their consistent and brazen disregard for the law, in addition to drug abuse by many, should be a matter of concern for Lagosians.

“Okada is being used to escape after robberies. Besides, the influx into the state of many riders without traceable addresses and valid means of identification, in spite of the provision for a rider’s permit, remains a huge security/safety threat to residents.

“Aside from the sheer size of the industry, the level of indiscipline, security concerns and particularly, the level of fatalities being recorded daily, demand appropriate and very serious sanctions.”

The Lagos governor has vowed to instill sanity in the operations of the Okada and Keke business.

Lagos is Nigeria's most populated, confused and stressful city with gridlock often quadrupling commuting time for residents.