ADVERTISEMENT
What actually caused Alaba Market fire incident - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Earlier reports had stated that the fire began from a gas cylinders shop.

Police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that while the market was not razed, police stormed the facility, arrested some suspected criminals and recovered their weapons.

“The market fire story was a false narrative.

“Acting on credible information, police operatives from Ojo Division raided shanties around the market, arrested suspected criminals and recovered some weapons.

“The shanties were thereafter set on fire,’’ he stated.

Earlier reports had stated that the fire began from a gas cylinders shop, spread to other parts of the market and ruined goods worth millions of naira.

It added that traders at the market adopted self-help methods to put out the fire before the arrival of emergency responders.

ADVERTISEMENT

