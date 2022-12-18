ADVERTISEMENT
We've not declared public holidays for yuletide - FG disowns media reports

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ministry of Interior has refuted a trending news in the media purportedly credited to the ministry on the announcement of Public holidays for the Yuletide.

Ajibola said that the trending media report was false, as the Federal Government had yet to formally declare a public holiday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some media outfits on Friday carried reports that the Federal Government had declared Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 2, 2023, as public holidays.

The ministry advised members of the public to disregard the trending news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.

News Agency Of Nigeria
