We've not declared public holidays for yuletide - FG disowns media reports
The Ministry of Interior has refuted a trending news in the media purportedly credited to the ministry on the announcement of Public holidays for the Yuletide.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Ajibola said that the trending media report was false, as the Federal Government had yet to formally declare a public holiday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some media outfits on Friday carried reports that the Federal Government had declared Dec. 26, 27 and Jan. 2, 2023, as public holidays.
The ministry advised members of the public to disregard the trending news and await a formal public announcement on the issue in the next few days.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
APC congratulates Buhari on 80th birthday
Anambra’s Gov. Soludo salutes President Buhari at 80
Enugu Catholic bishop bans priests from conducting crusades
Obaship tussle: Royal family calls on Adeleke to probe killing of prince
We've not declared public holidays for yuletide - FG disowns media reports
Police arrest 6 suspected robbers, kidnappers in Delta
Nigerian diaspora remittances in 2021 higher than FDI – Buhari
FG cautions motorists against speeding on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
2023: Oyo traditionalists endorse Tinubu for President
ADVERTISEMENT