We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

The chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Rimingado said that the commission was expecting Ganduje to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week, because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself.

“There is what the law provides; the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things.

“There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful,” he assured.

The PCACC chairman also reacted to an allegation by the Coalition for Northern Civil Society Groups that the commission started the investigation so as to ridicule the former governor and stop him from getting federal appointment.

He simply said that the “fact speaks for itself”.

Rimingado said that since the video came out in 2018, the commission had indicated its intention to investigate, but since the governor then enjoyed immunity, there was a limit to what the law allowed the commission to do in that regard.

“This is why on my return as the chairman few weeks ago and the fact that the former governor no longer enjoys immunity, we decided to reopen the investigation and give the former governor the opportunity to clear himself or otherwise.

”Moreso, as the videos have continued to cause the state and citizens of the state ridicule across the globe,” Rimingado said.

He called on all citizens of the state that had useful information that would further help the investigation to come forward, promising that such information will be treated confidentially.

Rimingado also appealed to residents of the state and civil society organisations to support the commission to root out corruption in the state.