ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

News Agency Of Nigeria

Rimingado also appealed to residents of the state and civil society organisations to support the commission to root out corruption in the state.

Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]
Abdullahi Ganduje [Twitter/@raufaregbesola]

Recommended articles

The chairman of the commission, Muhuyi Rimingado, confirmed this to newsmen in Kano on Thursday.

Rimingado said that the commission was expecting Ganduje to appear before it next week to have the opportunity to clear his name in the ongoing investigation.

“I have signed a letter to invite him for questioning at the commission next week, because this is what the law says and we will provide ample opportunity for him to defend himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is what the law provides; the law is coercive in nature, it compels obedience. The law doesn’t lobby you to come and do certain things.

“There are procedures and we will follow all the necessary steps to do what is needful,” he assured.

The PCACC chairman also reacted to an allegation by the Coalition for Northern Civil Society Groups that the commission started the investigation so as to ridicule the former governor and stop him from getting federal appointment.

He simply said that the “fact speaks for itself”.

Rimingado said that since the video came out in 2018, the commission had indicated its intention to investigate, but since the governor then enjoyed immunity, there was a limit to what the law allowed the commission to do in that regard.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is why on my return as the chairman few weeks ago and the fact that the former governor no longer enjoys immunity, we decided to reopen the investigation and give the former governor the opportunity to clear himself or otherwise.

”Moreso, as the videos have continued to cause the state and citizens of the state ridicule across the globe,” Rimingado said.

He called on all citizens of the state that had useful information that would further help the investigation to come forward, promising that such information will be treated confidentially.

Rimingado also appealed to residents of the state and civil society organisations to support the commission to root out corruption in the state.

He urged them to do so by providing necessary information on any case of corrupt practices, promising that the commission would ensure justice, regardless of whoever was involved.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

President Tinubu to announce new date for census, NPC Chairman

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

We've invited Ganduje to answer questions on ‘dollar videos’ - Commission

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Senate moves to check illegal motor parks, pick-up points in FCT

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Prophet Olowere’s death huge loss to Christendom, Oyo – Makinde

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

Group begs Catholic Priest to join Edo governorship race

'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

'Idan has landed' – President Tinubu joins Threads

Kano gets first female Chief Judge as Assembly confirms Justice Aboki

Kano gets first female Chief Judge as Assembly confirms Justice Aboki

INEC files 6-count charge against suspended Adamawa REC

INEC files 6-count charge against suspended Adamawa REC

FG vows to go tough against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

FG vows to go tough against indiscriminate dumping of refuse

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

I could have used the multiple exchange rates to enrich myself, Tinubu

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma