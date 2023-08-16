ADVERTISEMENT
We’re yet to confirm location of 5 kidnapped persons in Ebonyi - Police

News Agency Of Nigeria

Onovwakpoyeya noted that officers and men of the Command are on top of the issue to ascertain the actual location.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)
Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some national media had reported that the incident occurred along Mile 2 axis, Ishiagu/Okigwe expressed road in Ivo local government area of the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Command, told NAN on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the location of the incident was not yet clear.

According to her, “we are aware of the incident but we are not sure of the location.

“One of the report says, they were kidnapped on the way while returning from Enugu to Ebonyi and another said they were kidnapped in the farm.

“But the Police are on it and investigation is ongoing,” she said.

