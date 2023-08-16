We’re yet to confirm location of 5 kidnapped persons in Ebonyi - Police

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some national media had reported that the incident occurred along Mile 2 axis, Ishiagu/Okigwe expressed road in Ivo local government area of the state.

SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Spokesperson of the Command, told NAN on Wednesday in Abakaliki that the location of the incident was not yet clear.

Onovwakpoyeya noted that officers and men of the Command are on top of the issue to ascertain the actual location.

According to her, “we are aware of the incident but we are not sure of the location.

“One of the report says, they were kidnapped on the way while returning from Enugu to Ebonyi and another said they were kidnapped in the farm.