We’re taking our country back, Tinubu assures Nigerian women

News Agency Of Nigeria

Reaffirming his administration’s open-door policy, Tinubu explained that the unity of the country is essential and central to his mind.

President Bola Tinubu receives in audience the APC Women Leaders in the 36 States and FCT, led by the APC National Woman Leader, Dr. Betta Edu. [Presidency]
He also assured the women that issues of security, healthcare system and industrialisation would be top on priorities of his administration.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday when he received in audience the All Progressives Congress Women Leaders in the 36 States and Federal Capital Territory, led by the APC National Woman Leader, Dr Betta Edu.

The president declared that his administration was already implementing many policies and programmes that would positively impact the citizens.

This, he stated, includes the Students’ Loan Scheme, which he said would ensure their children enjoy a stable academic calendar in their respective tertiary institutions.

“We have established a scholarship scheme that would guarantee their four years of tertiary education,” he said.

“Security is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world.

“Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.

“Medicare is another. We will ensure that health facilities are revamped and we will pursue this with vigour.

“Industrialisation is yet another priority as your children and relations will gain employment,” Tinubu stated.

While appreciating the women leaders for the visit, Tinubu praised them for their support during the campaigns and elections, adding that they all deserved awards for their efforts.

“You all deserve gold medals because you worked so hard politically, overcoming so many obstacles like the fuel scarcity and Naira ‘confiscation."

He promised that their children would receive better rewards as their future is now guaranteed with the initiatives being put in place.

With his new role as ECOWAS Chairman, the President told the visiting women that though his emergence would place on him additional responsibility, it would spur him to work even harder.

“We will continue to strive for a better Nigeria. You will not regret your confidence in this administration.”

He advised the women leaders to be accommodating of others from other parties, who, having seen the silver lining and the brighter future that lie ahead, are now willing to come on board.

He tasked the APC women leaders to educate the citizens on the policies and programmes of his administration with the awareness that the present difficulties are temporary.

“You understand better, you are better coordinators, you know how to multitask. The gains of the subsidy removal will be channeled to better the lives of Nigerians from the few that have been fleecing the nation,” the President said.

Earlier, Edu said that the women had come to congratulate the President on his victory at the polls, for the several good policies of his administration and for his election as ECOWAS Chairman at the last Summit.

The national women leader enumerated the sterling records of the president as Governor of Lagos State which had endeared him to Nigerians.

These, Edu stated, include the unprecedented economic development of the state and infrastructural developments.

The APC women leader appealed to the president to consider more women in appointments into government positions.

News Agency Of Nigeria

