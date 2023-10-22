We’re prepared for harmattan season – Lagos Fire Service

The Public Relations Officer of LSFRS, Shakiru Amodu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Amodu said that preparation for the harmattan season was already ongoing, as the service was aware that the period was usually characterised by fire outbreaks.

“It is our peak period and we always have double preparation in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our fire and safety preparation campaign is usually all year round but periodically, we try to double our efforts because it is the ’ember’ months.

“Though we must state that harmattan does not cause fire, it, however, helps to spread it at the speed of light.

“We have started our fire education drill campaign and this is taking us to every sector of the economy and to the populace so that they can know what is expected of them,” he said.

Amodu noted that over the years, some people did not actually know what to do in times of emergency.

“We are starting from the government and agencies to markets, parks and public places like shopping malls, mosques and churches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All these are what we are putting together, which we will roll out any moment from now,” Amodu said.

Amodu, who described the airport as the gateway to the country, said that the organisation was sensitive to the facility, hence the siting of fire stations around the axis.

He stated that the fire service took delivery of 62 fire apparatus, including rapid intervention vehicles and conventional fire engines.

“We have fire tankers in 10,000 and 20,000 water capacity. We also have the sky lift area ladder fire fighting to fight fire in high-rise buildings. So in terms of equipment and training, we are on top.