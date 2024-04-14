ADVERTISEMENT
We're investigating several celebrities involved in naira abuse - EFCC

Nurudeen Shotayo

The commission said some of the celebrities are helping investigators with useful information.

Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]
Ola-Olukoyede is the new EFCC Chairman [Solacebase]

The anti-graft agency made this known in a statement on the night of Sunday, April 14, 2023, wherein it provided updates on its recent activities, including currency abuse and dollarisation of the economy.

EFCC said it had been inundated with video recordings showing blatant abuse of the naira by some Nigerians from all walks of life.

Consequently, the commission said the investigation of celebrities is underway concerning the currency abuse, adding that some suspects had provided useful information to investigators.

While acknowledging and appreciating the public for calling attention to the old videos of the naira abuse, EFCC said new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted going forward.

"On the issue of the works of the Commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support and involvement demonstrated so far.

"Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life. These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

"To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024.

"However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted. At the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse. Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter. The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime," the statement partly read.

This comes a couple of days after crossdresser and socialite, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky was sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine after pleading guilty to mutilation of the naira.

The sentencing, handed down by Justice Abimbola Awogbor of the Federal High Court in Lagos, was criticised by many Nigerians who argued that Bobrisky should have been given the option of a fine as suggested by the law, given he's a first-time offender.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

