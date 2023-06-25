ADVERTISEMENT
We’re fixing Lagos roads despite the rains – Lagos govt

News Agency Of Nigeria

The general manager also reeled out the roads fixed with interlocking paving stones across the state.

Picture showing officials of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) during road rehabilitation in the Iju area of the state. [PM News]
Picture showing officials of the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) during road rehabilitation in the Iju area of the state. [PM News]

This is contained in a statement on Sunday by Director, Public Affairs of the corporation, Samuel Ayetutu.

Ayetutu said that the LSPWC General Manager, Lateef Somide, spoke against the backdrop of the challenges posed by the current weather condition to road maintenance efforts in the state.

Somide said that the corporation had been empowered to carry out year-round construction works, using various approaches that suit different weather conditions.

“While one must acknowledge the fact that our operations have been largely slowed down by the rains, we are still fixing roads in various parts of the state.

“This is through our strategies anchored on using various methods to provide relief to road users as well as effective monitoring of the weather to take full advantage of the dry days in-between the rains,” he said.

According to him, the usual method of using asphalt premix is not an efficient option for wet season construction, hence the deployment of alternatives like interlocking stones.

This is why we deploy our men to fix some roads, with the use of interlocking paving stones while several roads are being treated with palliative methods, with boulders.

“This is to provide temporary relief, pending full rehabilitation during a clement weather,’’ he said.

On the corporation’s strategies, he said it had been using weather forecasts to plan its operations.

Somide further stated that LSPWC had continued to utilise dry days in-between the rains, identified through weather forecast, to deploy workmen “under a round-the-clock system to fix bad portions on Lagos roads.”

This, he said, had made it possible for some roads to be done with asphalt pavement in the last five weeks.

He listed the recently rehabilitated roads, using asphalt pavement, to include: Bale street, Old Ojo road, MBA Cardoso road, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ipaja road, Moshalasi Round/About-Iyana Ipaja and Falomo under bridge.

Others were: Civic Centre-Lekki Expressway, Ajah Inward Visland, Eti-Osa; Fowowe street, Iju, Ifako Ijaiye; Thomas Salako street, Ikeja, Kings College road, King George street, Lagos Island; Coker road and Mushin, among others.

In the same vein, Somide added that palliatives were carried out on some roads across the state, using boulders and crushed stones.

The roads, according to him, include: Ijora Olopa road Inward Ido/Idumota by Iganmu Bridge and Causeway, Apapa; Ogombo road by Abraham Adesanya, Eti-Osa; Lagos-Abeokuta expressway (Abule Taylor-Meiran/Pipeline road junction) and Ifako Ijaiye.

Others were: Bola Ogunsanya, Off Onanuga Tokunbo Macaulay street, Shangisha, Kosofe; Ebute-Ero road, Lagos Island; Mokuolu street, Ikeja; Kokoro Abu street/Munirat Alaje and Agege Motor Road.

The general manager also reeled out the roads fixed with interlocking paving stones across the state.

Speaking on the enormity of complaints on road defects by the residents, the corporation’s boss assured that almost all the roads requiring attention across the state had been captured in a repository.

He said that they were collated through information obtained from engineers covering various zones, official social media handles, phone calls, emails, media reports and other channels open to members of the public.

He assured that his agency was prepared to aggressively fix all roads, as the weather becomes more clement, in pursuance of the Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration’s commitment to making Lagos roads motorable all year round.

