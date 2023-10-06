ADVERTISEMENT
We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commissioner noted that the current administration had put machineries in motion to abolish double taxation and illegal collection of government taxes.

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]
Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki [Edo State Government]

Commissioner for Business, Trade and Cooperatives, Patrick Uanseru, gave the assurance when he paid a working visit to the management of Okomu Oil Palm Company PLC, near Iguobazuwa in Ovia South-West Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in statement by issued by Okomu Oil Company’s Communication Officer, Fidelis Olise, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Benin.

According to the state, Uanseru said that his visit to the company was to acquaint himself with the company’s operations and its challenges with a view to proferring solutions, in accordance with the Gov. Godwin Obaseki’s vision. He said that government was not ignorant of the challenges facing the agricultural sector in the state.

The commissioner stated that efforts were being made by relevant government agencies, local governments and other stakeholders to remove the bottlenecks associated with the ease of doing business in the state.

He said since inception, the current administration had put machineries in motion to abolish double taxation and illegal collection of government taxes. According to him, the machinery has helped in eliminating the activities of touts on major roads within and outside Benin, the state capital.

He warned that those still flouting the state government’s order would be made to face the law. The commissioner added that the state government was passionate about empowering the agricultural sector hence, the massive investment in the sector to uplift the state.

He assured the firm’s management that all the concerns raised by players in the sector would be given priority attention by the state government, assuring that its effect would be visible within a short period.

Uanseru applauded the vital roles Okomu was playing in the economic development of Edo, particularly in terms of employment, payment of taxes and corporate social responsibility (CSR). He said that the Obaseki-led administration was committed to creating an enabling environment where businesses could thrive.

In his address of welcome, the Managing Director of the company, Dr Graham Hefer, appreciated the state government’s support for the agricultural sector. Hefer reiterated the company’s readiness to partner the state government to improve the lives of residents of the it’s neighbouring communities.

He, however, noted that the government’s vision of making the state an investment hub in the country was under threat, given the current challenges.

Hefer listed some of the challenges to include: illegal and multiple taxation on private businesses, especially small-holder farmers, infrastructure backlogs such as poor electricity supply as well as the activities of touts on the roads.

He noted that agricultural sector was blessed with potentials that could sustain the state’s economy if properly harnessed

We'll remove bottlenecks for smooth business - Edo govt assures investors

