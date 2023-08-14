ADVERTISEMENT
We’ll not fail you, COAS assures Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

Lagbaja called on Nigerians to support the troops with actionable information.

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja inaugurated the newly constructed Headquarters of 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto. [NAN]
Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja inaugurated the newly constructed Headquarters of 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto. [NAN]

Lagbaja gave the assurance on Monday when he inaugurated the newly constructed Headquarters of 8 Division Nigerian Army Sokoto.

“I must admit that the nation has faced some security challenges along the way, but the troops have been responding to these challenges across the country.

“We will continue to do all within our power to combat every security challenge confronting the country and meet the expectations of the country in providing a secure environment for economic activities to thrive,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to support the troops with actionable information in their battle against criminals in the country.

Lagbaja said that the construction of army formations was to bring the troops closer to the people for effective and timely response to any security threat.

He added that the new barracks would enhance regimentation and coordination of responses to security challenges.

He thanked the immediate past chief of army staff, Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya (Rtd) for his conviction in putting resources together for the facilities in Sokoto and Sifawa.

The COAS appreciated Gov. Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto State, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar for their support to the Army.

Lagbaja had visited the governor and the Sultan, and later met with officers of 8 Division.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former COAS who inaugurated the Sifawa barrack, thanked Lagbaja for the honour.

News Agency Of Nigeria

