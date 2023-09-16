ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

News Agency Of Nigeria

The SSA said that the State Government through the DPO would embark on a performance review programme of all government projects in the state

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]
Abia State Governor, Alex Otti. [Twitter:Imran]

Recommended articles

Chukwu said this on Friday, when he met with the Management of the State Ministry of Environment in Umuahia.

He said that the decision was informed by the desire of the government to achieve better results in infrastructure development.

He further said that the government planned to strengthen its fiscal framework and enforce compliance with established spending limits in government transactions to achieve a sound budgeting system and fiscal responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chukwu said that the ministries, departments and agencies of government were expected to adhere strictly to the budget estimates for every fiscal year, when embarking on capital projects.

He said that the importance of budgetary adherence in government business were enormous.

According to him, unregulated project executions, usually created an avenue for misappropriation of government funds.

Chukwu said that the era of unregulated project executions, exceeding budgetary threshold for MDAs, without adhering to the necessary due process procedures, had ended.

He said that the present administration would not welcome any form of shortcuts and illegal practices that would impede the development of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that the State Government had made it mandatory for all contracts by MDAs to pass the due process tests.

Chukwu said: “For any project to be executed in the state, the Ministry’s Tenders Board, after publishing adverts for bids, will conduct all necessary pre-qualification preliminary checks of the project and contractors.

“The board will forward the details of the successful contractor to Due Process Office (DPO), which will at that stage issue a Certificate of No Objection to the contractor.

“For capital projects above the threshold of each ministry, the DPO will forward the contract documents to the Finance and General Purpose Committee (FGPC) which, after satisfactory checks, will issue a recommendation letter to the DPO.

“The DPO then prepares the Due Process Compliance Certificate in company with the Recommendation Letter from F&GPC, which will be forwarded to the State Executive Council through the state FGPC, and receives approval from it, before sending it back to the MDA.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MDA then forwards it to the Ministry of Justice for vetting, agreement and other official actions.

“The contract documents will finally be brought back to the DPO, which issues the Due Process Certificate, authenticating that required steps were taken in line with approved standards.”

He further said that the State Government had commenced building a databank of all government registered contractors in the state and urged ministries executing projects to liaise with the DPO for easy assessment.

Chukwu said that the State Government through the DPO would embark on a performance review programme of all government projects in the state, to ensure quality compliance.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Environment, Philemon Ogbonna, expressed the ministry’s commitment to always align with the State Government’s approved standards on contract awards and execution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogbonna said that the ministry, under his watch, would ensure strict compliance with all the required processes for contract awards and execution.

“The ministry will not hesitate to consult the DPO for proper guidance at all times,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Foundation, UN agency train 600 Nigerian police officers on best practices

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

Makinde inaugurates Iseyin Campus of Ladoke Akintola of Technology

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

German govt donates 2,000-bed mobile barracks to Nigeria police

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

We’ll follow due process in award, execution of contracts - Otti’s aide

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Jigawa govt distributes ₦1.08bn cash grant, food palliatives

Katsina govt enrolls 1,600 senior civil servants for ICT training

Katsina govt enrolls 1,600 senior civil servants for ICT training

Gov Mbah signs Enugu Electricity Bill into law, targets $30bn economy

Gov Mbah signs Enugu Electricity Bill into law, targets $30bn economy

UniAbuja, UniCal, others running unaccredited engineering courses - COREN

UniAbuja, UniCal, others running unaccredited engineering courses - COREN

FG to resettle 22,071 IDPs in Niger – Minister

FG to resettle 22,071 IDPs in Niger – Minister

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Late Meshioye Remilekun Toyosi. [ThePunch]

Nigerian student travelling to London on EgyptAir dies in Cairo

Mohbad.

Police to investigate singer Mohbad's death

President Bola Tinubu.

7 Tinubu's controversial moments since becoming president

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. [Punch]

Mohbad’s corpse may be exhumed for autopsy  —  Police