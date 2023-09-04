ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

News Agency Of Nigeria

NLC urged trade unions to continue advocating and pushing for the implementation of the universal health insurance scheme.

The Nigeria Labour Congress
The Nigeria Labour Congress

Recommended articles

Its Assistant General Secretary, Mr Chris Onyeka, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos.

Onyeka, who noted that the new health insurance bill signed into law on May 19, 2022 sought for a universal health insurance coverage, saying “it therefore, meant everybody was covered including retirees.”

According to him, if such act is in place and operational, then the issue of health insurance for retirees would have been laid to rest because there is a framework already in place that captures them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is the dream of every trade union leader: to ensure that everybody gets coverage; so, there is one thing to make law, it is another thing to operationalise it.

“The problem we have now is that of operationalising it especially funding the scheme itself has to be worked out.

“Although, it is also included in the law how the scheme will be funded, but it has not become fully operational.

“Therefore, as trade unions, we will have to continue advocating and pushing for the implementation of the universal health insurance scheme.

“Also, we will advocate a targeted health insurance scheme for pensioners or retirees: that is also part of our responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Trade unions exist to articulate, protect, and project the rights and privileges of workers wherever they may be,” he said.

The labour leader, however, said what was key was the issue of improved social security and protection for retirees. According to him, if there is a robust social. protection system, it will also guarantee greater access of pensioners to the health benefits.

“It is all about protecting the vulnerable.

“In the private sector, they have more pensioners or retirees who are covered after retirement.

“We will continue our advocacy outreach to ensure they are included in the health insurance scheme,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

We’ll continue to advocate health insurance scheme for retirees - NLC

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

General Oligui to be sworn in as transitional president after coup in Gabon

CSO faults Reps over ₦81.2bn spent by NAGGW to plant 21m trees

CSO faults Reps over ₦81.2bn spent by NAGGW to plant 21m trees

Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

Minister appoints ex-House of Reps aspirant, Abdulkareem as Special Adviser

FG distributes yam seeds, other inputs to farmers in Kaduna

FG distributes yam seeds, other inputs to farmers in Kaduna

Lagos Govt covers medical care of boy with alleged missing intestine at LASUTH

Lagos Govt covers medical care of boy with alleged missing intestine at LASUTH

AIT, Raypower FM shut down by Rivers state government

AIT, Raypower FM shut down by Rivers state government

Father, 2 sons confirmed dead in Anambra building collapse

Father, 2 sons confirmed dead in Anambra building collapse

15 things to know as Lagos Blue Line rail begins operations today

15 things to know as Lagos Blue Line rail begins operations today

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father