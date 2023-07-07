We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

A statement on Friday by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, spokesman, Lagos State Task Force, said the Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, gave the warning while leading series of weeklong operations.

Abdulraheem said Jejeloye led the operations across strategic locations where recalcitrant operators resorted to using a different type of inconspicuous motorcycle popularly called “Lady Machine”.

The Taskforce boss said some of the operators, popularly known as Okada riders, whose bikes were seized in the past, acquired the new models, which are more portable, to carry out their businesses on highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These bikes are sleek and more evasive, but their antics are no match for us,” he said.

Jejeloye, according to the statement, led his team on a raid to CMS, Ebute Ero, Ijora, Ikeja-Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Oshodi areas of the state.

He said the exercise was to remind the riders of government’s stand to their operations, vowing that no stone would be left unturned until okada operations across restricted routes were stamped out.

“Motor bikes with engine capacity below 200cc are not allowed to operate on the state highways.

“Therefore, all forms of bikes that fall within that range, be it the normal Okada or Lady Machine, will be confiscated and crushed according to the provisions of the law,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jejeloye promised to carry out more operations from dusk to dawn until the state government’s vision on transportation was completely attained and sustained.

The chairman promised to arrest both riders and passengers caught violating the the laws on highways and restricted routes.

“We arrested six suspects, including riders and passengers, today at CMS and we will ensure that they face the full wrath of the law they violated.

“We hope that it would serve as a deterrent to others who intend riding or patronising Okada operators along these routes.