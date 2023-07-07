ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman promised to arrest both riders and passengers caught violating the the laws on highways and restricted routes.

Lagos State government has placed a statewide ban on commercial motorcycles.
Lagos State government has placed a statewide ban on commercial motorcycles.

Recommended articles

A statement on Friday by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, spokesman, Lagos State Task Force, said the Chairman, CSP Shola Jejeloye, gave the warning while leading series of weeklong operations.

Abdulraheem said Jejeloye led the operations across strategic locations where recalcitrant operators resorted to using a different type of inconspicuous motorcycle popularly called “Lady Machine”.

The Taskforce boss said some of the operators, popularly known as Okada riders, whose bikes were seized in the past, acquired the new models, which are more portable, to carry out their businesses on highways.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These bikes are sleek and more evasive, but their antics are no match for us,” he said.

Jejeloye, according to the statement, led his team on a raid to CMS, Ebute Ero, Ijora, Ikeja-Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway and Oshodi areas of the state.

He said the exercise was to remind the riders of government’s stand to their operations, vowing that no stone would be left unturned until okada operations across restricted routes were stamped out.

“Motor bikes with engine capacity below 200cc are not allowed to operate on the state highways.

“Therefore, all forms of bikes that fall within that range, be it the normal Okada or Lady Machine, will be confiscated and crushed according to the provisions of the law,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jejeloye promised to carry out more operations from dusk to dawn until the state government’s vision on transportation was completely attained and sustained.

The chairman promised to arrest both riders and passengers caught violating the the laws on highways and restricted routes.

“We arrested six suspects, including riders and passengers, today at CMS and we will ensure that they face the full wrath of the law they violated.

“We hope that it would serve as a deterrent to others who intend riding or patronising Okada operators along these routes.

“Anyone caught would be arrested and prosecuted accordingly,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I have zero tolerance for corruption, Otti warns new Abia commissioners

I have zero tolerance for corruption, Otti warns new Abia commissioners

NSCDC arrest vandals of telecommunication mast in Borno

NSCDC arrest vandals of telecommunication mast in Borno

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

Kogi govt awards contract for renovation of burnt assembly complex

We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

We’ll checkmate Okada riders’ new tricks – Lagos task force

NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers for removing NMDPRA seals in Kogi

NSCDC arrests 12 petroleum marketers for removing NMDPRA seals in Kogi

Nigeria, Germany partner on youth unemployment, irregular migration

Nigeria, Germany partner on youth unemployment, irregular migration

New Nigeria requires accountability from 3 arms of government – NBA president

New Nigeria requires accountability from 3 arms of government – NBA president

Supreme Court refuses to sack Delta Gov Oborevwori, fines appellant ₦6m

Supreme Court refuses to sack Delta Gov Oborevwori, fines appellant ₦6m

Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba State

Gov Kefas declares free education in Taraba State

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

L-R: Presidential candidates of Labour Party, ZLP, and APC, Peter Obi, Dan Nwanyanwu, and President Bola Tinubu respectively. [Twitter:@FSyusuf]

Peter Obi deletes comment on long convoy after calling Tinubu Mr President

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies