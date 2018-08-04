Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

We will humble them in Kwara, Sokoto, Benue – Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole We will humble them in Kwara, Sokoto, Benue – APC chairman

The Governors of Kwara, Benue and Sokoto recently dumped the APC and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

  • Published:
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reportedly said that he will use labour tactics to humble the party’s opposition in Kwara, Sokoto and Benue states. play

APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

(Tolani Ali)

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reportedly said that he will use labour tactics to humble the party’s opposition in Kwara, Sokoto and Benue states.

The Governors of Kwara, Benue and Sokoto recently dumped the APC and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Oshiomhole, he adopted the labour tactics because the ruling class method failed.

Cable News reports that he said “For those questioning my choice of style, if the traditional style was working, we won’t be where we are. I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with cankerworms of diseases. I offer a different style in order to get a different outcome.

“In Edo, they made this argument, that politics is different from labour, we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted. Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will use it to humble them whether in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.

“I am very proud of my working-class background. For a party that is committed to the people which I have agreed to lead, we must engage and engage even if they call me attack dog.

“I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond APC and PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties. When you see all the arguments here and there, sponsored debates here and there, I am at home with them. I think by February next year, we will see who is who.

ALSO READ: Court stops Oshiomhole from dissolving Kwara APC

“Everything they are giving, they suck and that translates to poverty for the Nigerian people; every privileged position they have been given, they convert it to an ATM machine. All such actions put together explain the paradox that we are in, that democracy is not delivering to the majority of the Nigerian people. We must go beyond a situation in which the only entry point for the Nigerian is on election day, and after the election, the elected go to Abuja till another election.”

Oshiomhole Vs Saraki

On Wednesday, July 31, 2018, Oshiomhole has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to vacate his seat.

Saraki had earlier announced his departure from the ruling party.

The APC chairman also said that the recent defections did not come as a surprise on him because  he saw the signs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Saraki Senate President hails Oshiomhole, Osinbajo after dumping APCbullet
2 Garba Shehu Presidency dismisses PDP’s claims on Buhari’s 10-day vacationbullet
3 In Sokoto Helicopter reportedly crashes 50km away from state capitalbullet

Related Articles

Kwara APC Court stops Oshiomhole, NWC from dissolving party executive
Buhari To APC supporters: “God will fish out bad eggs among us”
Timi Frank Ex APC spokesman warns against plans to reconvene Senate illegally
Buhari President says he's working because of God, Nigeria and you
Tambuwal We will match out our forces to resist Saraki's removal - Governor
Buhari Looters of our treasury will never have field day under my watch – President
Defection Season Timi Frank dumps APC

Local

A source has revealed why Senator Godswill Akpabio wants to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Godswill Akpabio The real reason Senator reportedly wants to leave PDP
Defection-gate, Buhari to London and other top stories
Nigerian News Roundup Defection party continues, Buhari jets to London and other top stories of the week
Senate, Customs boss clash again over protocol issues
Hameed Ali Customs boss approves redeployment of 70 Comptrollers
Flood kills 3, destroys cash crops in Kano State
In Kano Flood kills 1 person, destroys 40 houses