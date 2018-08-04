We will humble them in Kwara, Sokoto, Benue – Oshiomhole

news

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole has reportedly said that he will use labour tactics to humble the party’s opposition in Kwara, Sokoto and Benue states.

The Governors of Kwara, Benue and Sokoto recently dumped the APC and moved to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to Oshiomhole, he adopted the labour tactics because the ruling class method failed.

Cable News reports that he said “For those questioning my choice of style, if the traditional style was working, we won’t be where we are. I will not adopt the ruling class tactics to deal with cankerworms of diseases. I offer a different style in order to get a different outcome.

“In Edo, they made this argument, that politics is different from labour, we used labour tactics to humble them and they became converted. Exactly the same way we used it in Edo, we will use it to humble them whether in Kwara, Benue or Sokoto or anywhere.

“I am very proud of my working-class background. For a party that is committed to the people which I have agreed to lead, we must engage and engage even if they call me attack dog.

“I asked you to understand that what is at stake is beyond APC and PDP. Nigeria is much more than the sum total of all the political parties. When you see all the arguments here and there, sponsored debates here and there, I am at home with them. I think by February next year, we will see who is who.

ALSO READ: Court stops Oshiomhole from dissolving Kwara APC

“Everything they are giving, they suck and that translates to poverty for the Nigerian people; every privileged position they have been given, they convert it to an ATM machine. All such actions put together explain the paradox that we are in, that democracy is not delivering to the majority of the Nigerian people. We must go beyond a situation in which the only entry point for the Nigerian is on election day, and after the election, the elected go to Abuja till another election.”

Oshiomhole Vs Saraki

On Wednesday, July 31, 2018, Oshiomhole has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to vacate his seat.

Saraki had earlier announced his departure from the ruling party.

The APC chairman also said that the recent defections did not come as a surprise on him because he saw the signs.