We want to build a State that works - Abia SSG

Kalu said this in Umuahia, while addressing newsmen on the activities outlined for the 2023 Abia Day Celebration on August 27. The event would mark the 32nd anniversary of the state creation. He said that the state government was determined “to transform Abia into the state of our dream”.

According to Kalu, the focus of the government’s rebuilding agenda is to ensure that Abia works for everyone.

“To create an Abia, where roads are motorable, teachers are motivated and appreciated, functional general hospitals, civil servants are punctual and government is using the available resources to provide infrastructure for even development,” Kalu said.

He said that government would unveil the Abia State Orientation Agency to deepen the citizen and government interface needed to facilitate the realisation of the government’s rebuilding agenda.

Kalu said that as part of the government’s efforts to build a new and better Abia, the theme of the event, “Abia: Hitting the reset button”, was carefully selected to emphasise the need for value reorientation in Abia.

“This is why we are unveiling a new Abia State Orientation Agency to foster unity of purpose towards building the Abia of our dreams,” he said.

Kalu said that the celebration would be marked with a weeklong event, which would include the distribution of livelihood materials to the less privileged, Jumat prayers, interdenominational church service, novelty football game, special sanitation exercise and a free medical outreach, amongst others.

Also, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Okey Kanu, described the theme of the celebration as apt. Kanu said that the present administration had adopted a different approach towards governance in order to get better result.

