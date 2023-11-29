ADVERTISEMENT
We shall scrutinise Tinubu's Renewed Hope Budget – Senate President Akpabio affirms

Ima Elijah

Akpabio assured the public that this scrutiny would be rigorous, maintaining the fundamental principles of checks and balances.

President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio shake hands at the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Budget
President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio shake hands at the presentation of the 2024 Appropriation Budget

Before giving the President the stand tp present the 2024 Appropriation budget, titled 'The Renewed Hope Budget,' Akpabio assured the public that this scrutiny would be rigorous, maintaining the fundamental principles of checks and balances.

Akpabio emphasised the importance of upholding the principles of accountability and transparency in the budgetary process. "The Parliament is committed to ensuring that every aspect of the 2024 Budget is thoroughly examined. We will not compromise on the principles of checks and balance," he declared in a straightforward tone.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was commended by Akpabio, who referred to him as a "Transformation Ambassador." Akpabio highlighted the Parliament's readiness to collaborate closely with the Executive branch to achieve the set objectives for the nation.

He stressed that a harmonious relationship between the Parliament and the Executives is crucial for the success of any government.

"The cordial relationship between the Parliament and the Executives is not just necessary; it is mandatory for the current Parliament to foster collaboration with the Executives," Akpabio stated.

