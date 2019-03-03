Obaseki stated this in Benin during an interview with journalists shortly after thanking God at the New Covenant Gospel Church on Sunday for the peaceful Feb. 23 elections in the state.

He said his administration had embarked on numerous projects in the areas of health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development, noting that a supportive house of assembly was needed to sustain the trend.

I need the support of the house of assembly to ensure that we execute more development projects in the state.

We have constructed less than 10 per cent of urban roads, I need to do more. We have accomplished a lot in the area of education, but so much still needs to be done.

We need to build 200 more Primary Health Centres in the state, we need a house that will not pull us back, the governor said.

Obaseki, who noted that the current house of assembly was supportive, called on the electorate in the state to support him by voting for APC in the March 9 house of assembly elections.

Speaking to the congregation during the service, the governor said I am here to thank God for what happened on Saturday, Feb 23.

We have not lost any soul during elections in the state since my tenure as a governor. I believe it is something we should thank God for, the governor said.

In his sermon, General Superintendent of the Church, Rev. Felix Omobude, kicked against voter apathy in the state during the Feb. 23 elections.

Omobude called on every eligible voter to come out and vote for upright candidates to occupy seats in the state house of assembly during the March 9 elections.

Those you wanted to win in the Feb. 23 Election might not have won, but you need to thank God for everything.

March 9 should not be a time to sleep but to vote for God fearing leaders, he said.

Omobude, who is also the president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, commended Gov. Obaseki for his development projects and assured him of more support from the church.